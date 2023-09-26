GALION — Film lovers in Galion and all over north central Ohio will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world from Sept. 28 through Oct. 8 when the 26th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens a the Galion Community Theatre.

Local showtimes are set for Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

There will be $10 tickets available at the door or at www.galiontheatre.org.

The Final 19 screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue.

By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.

Manhattan Short Finalists of 2023

The Final 10 Manhattan Short finalists hail from seven countries with films from Australia, Afghanistan, Finland, Iran, Switzerland, UK and Canada alongside three films from the USA.

These Final 10 Films represent the best short films from among 850 submissions from 72 countries received by Manhattan Short for 2023, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.

The Manhattan Short Final 10 are: Sunless (USA), Voice Activated (Australia), Yellow (Afghanistan), Tuulikki (Finland), The Family Circus (USA), Career Day (USA), Snail (Iran), The Record (Switzerland), The Stupid Boy (UK), Soleil De Nuit (Canada).

The 2023 lineup is linked by a common theme: how we face adversity, whether it is imposed by others or arises from personal circumstances.

The 10 short films in the program feature narratives that are dramatic, sometimes humorous, occasionally magical and always inspirational.

All Final 10 short films become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week at the Arena CineLounge in Hollywood in the county of Los Angeles from Sept. 22 to Sept 28.

Those in attendance will be encouraged to become a judge.

Which of these Final 10 short films is the best?

That’s up to a worldwide audience to decide. Cinema-goers across the United States and around the globe will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Actor.

Manhattan Short is the ultimate audience award that salutes the creative talents of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it.

Votes will be sent through to Manhattan Short HQ with the winner announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.

For a Complete List of venues Taking part in Manhattan Short, log on at https://www.manhattanshort.com/screening-venues.html