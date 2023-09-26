MANSFIELD — In Vista Winds will present a program of classical music on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. on the Mansfield campus of The Ohio State University Mansfield.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 2 p.m in the Conard Performance Hall (151 Riedl Hall).

In Vista Winds is a woodwind quintet (flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn and bassoon) based out of Cincinnati.

The program will feature three pieces by composer Rick Sowash, a Richland County native who served as the founding Executive Director of the Renaissance Theatre. The quintet will also perform pieces by Lefebvre, Ibert, Washburn, and Bernstein.

More information about the concert may be found at go.osu.edu/mansfieldmusic.

Gary Kennedy is Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at The Ohio State University. If you would like more information about this event, please call him at 419-565-0561 or write to him at kennedy.28@osu.edu.