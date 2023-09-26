SHELBY – Shelby Mayor Steve Schag said Monday city officials understand they are asking residents for additional money during difficult economic times.

“Proposing a new levy is not something we take lightly,” he said.

“I believe when all of the facts are laid out, our citizens will see the immense value of first rate fire and emergency medical services and the maintenance of exceptional insurance ratings,” Schag said.

In November, the City of Shelby are asking voters to approve a five-year, 1/4-percent income tax levy.

If passed, the measure would generate $500,000 annually for the fire department.

The Shelby Fire Department has added three full-time employees and taken over EMS transport since October 2022.

The City of Shelby will ask voters to pass a a 5-year, quarter-percent income tax levy that would generate $500,000 annually for the fire department.

Increased staffing a reason for proposed levy

Shelby Mayor Steve Schag said the need for additional manpower is a key issue that’s brought forth the need for a levy.

The department ended its contract with Superior Ambulance Service after it was notified that the contractor would require a $350,000 annual subsidy starting on, what would’ve been, its next contract.

“Their (private ambulance service) salaries/vehicles did not come out of the (city’s) general fund,” Schag said.

Shelby Mayor Steve Schag said a number of things have brought the city to a point of needing a sustainable revenue stream for the fire department.

“The subsequent hiring of three additional firefighters/paramedics brings the need for additional housing to the table as well,” he said.

Shelby Fire Department Chief Mike Thompson said a passed levy would provide peace of mind for the growing department.

“It’s going to help keep current staffing levels,” Thompson said. “It’s (additional hiring) taken a huge toll on our budget.”

By the numbers

If passed, the levy will increase the tax on earned household income by 0.25 percent.

This would raise the current 1.5 percent earned household income tax to 1.75 percent.

For a yearly household income of $100,000, the levy would cost 69 cents per day, or $4.80 per week.

Households with a yearly combined income of $50,000 would pay 35 cents per day, or $2.40 per week.

Schag said that if successful, the levy will provide for the budgeting and planning for increasingly expensive items involved in this branch of safety services.

RELATED READING City of Shelby to seek fire levy in November

“The passage of this levy would allow our fire department to continue providing life saving services at the level of excellence to which our community is accustomed to receiving,” he said.

Also, Schag said, as councilmember Charles Roub Jr. has pointed out, it would take some of the pressure off of the city’s general fund overall.

Annual levy funds will help the department update fire equipment and vehicles.

Funds generated would also allow for creation of additional bedrooms and space for staff and equipment accommodations.

Taking over EMS transport has been an exciting new venture, but has also brought challenges with increased demand on equipment, Thompson said.

The department previously served as a backup for Superior Ambulance Service, averaging 70-85 transports per year.

Projections suggest that figure will now increase to more than 1,000 transports per year.

A new ambulance unit recently arrived at the department Sept. 19, critical to helping the department keep pace with increased EMS transport calls.

RELATED READING New ambulance unit arrives at Shelby Fire Dept.

“With the amount of calls, we have to have two ambulances in service at all times,” Thompson said.

Shelby was the final department in Richland County to take over EMS services and will continue to handle emergency medical transport for both Jackson and Sharon Townships.

“Every time something breaks, we can’t go calling our neighbors and expect them to loan us something,” he said.

Shelby Fire Department Chief Mike Thompson speaks at firefighter Calvin Redden’s swearing-in ceremony.

Distribution of levy information

Schag said he is working with Thompson and the department to provide levy information through media outlets, social media and printed materials.

Also, yard signs, soon to be completed, will be distributed, he said.

“We are endeavoring to get in front of civic groups and organizations that would like to hear first-hand from Chief Thompson in regard to levy particulars,” Schag said.