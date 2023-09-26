MANSFIELD — Attention to all of Mansfield’s ghost, goblins, witches and ghouls.

Mayor Tim Theaker announced Tuesday morning that the annual city-wide Trick or Treat has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. for those residents who wish to participate.

Residents wishing to participate in Trick or Treat are asked to turn on their porch light during the event.

“We also want to remind everyone there will be small children walking around and to take extra precautions when driving,” the mayor said in a press release.

Some additional recommendations are listed below:

— First and foremost – You do not have to participate if you do not want to or you do not feel safe.

— Do not participate if you or your child feels sick, has symptoms of COVID-19 or is at high risk of complications due to underlying medical conditions or with a compromised immune system.

— Avoid rubber or plastic costume masks.

— Go only during times designated by local authorities. In this instance, on Oct. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.

— Trick or treat in small groups.

— Stay in your own neighborhood.

— Accept only wrapped candy or treats and examine all treats before eating.