BUCYRUS — Listed below are the Bucyrus Police incident reports filed after officers finished their respective shifts on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

Sept. 25

8:25 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 700 block of Tiffin St.

8:31 a.m. Andrew Horner, 38, was arrested in the 200 block of E Oakwood Ave on a Crawford County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

9:51 a.m. Officers conducted a golf cart inspection on Station.

9:53 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 100 block of S Sandusky Ave.

10:04 a.m. Officers made a welfare check on Nevada Rd.

10:19 a.m. A subject came on station to report a possible assault.

11:06 a.m. Officers conducted a golf cart inspection on Station.

11:27 a.m. A subject came on station to report being threatened.

11:43 a.m. A Blicke St resident reported a bike stolen.

11:54 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior case.

12:18 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Mary St. and Sandusky Ave.

1:11 p.m. Officers assisted county personnel in the 2200 block of Bucyrus Nevada Rd.

1:20 p.m. A report of a possible trespasser in the area of Bucyrus Mobile Home Park was investigated.

2:37 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a possible theft.

2:45 p.m. Officers investigated an assault report on station.

4:46 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Beverly Dr.

5:15 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Lawn St.

5:45 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the area of E. Southern Ave. and Sandusky Ave.

5:49 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

7:15 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

8:16 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Whetstone St.

8:42 p.m. Officers performed a vehicle lockout in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

8:53 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Iron St. and Warren St.

9 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Williams St.

9:39 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of W. Mary St. and Spring St.

9:45 p.m. Jessica Rumer, 41, was arrested for a warrant with Crawford County Sheriff’s office. She was released pending a court appearance.

10 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 100 block of Emerson St.

11:24 p.m. A written warning was issued to a motorist in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Emerson St.

Sept. 26

12:24 a.m. A verbal warning was issued to a motorist in the area of Mansfield St. and Perry St.

2:14 a.m. Officers assisted BFD with a n overdose in the 1600 block of Colonial Dr.

2:35 a.m. Officers investigated a report of breaking and entering in the 400 block of Charlotte St.

3:13 a.m. A verbal warning was issued to a motorist in the area of Plymouth St. and Maple St.

3:31 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of Charlotte St.