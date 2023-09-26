Betty Ethel Carroll of Lexington, Ohio, passed away Sunday evening, September 24, 2023. She was 91 years old.

Born February 9, 1932, in Grahn, Kentucky, she was one of nine children of the late Burnis (Whitt) and Leonard Rogers. Betty married the love of her life, James Carroll, in 1948 and they shared 68 years together until his passing in 2016.

Betty was a fantastic homemaker and she relished in the joy of caring for her family. She was the best cook and baker and never left home without a stash of chocolate chip cookies. She was an accomplished seamstress with a steady hand. Betty adored her grandchildren and spending as much time as possible with them brought her great joy. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she spent many hours making fudge, cookies and various sweet treats for everyone to enjoy. Betty’s home was a showcase with some of her incredible talents on display in her beautiful Christmas tree, which was filled with special ornaments, ribbons and bows. Betty was one of a kind and memories of her will be deeply treasured by her family and friends.

She is survived by four children, Larry (Direnda) Carroll, Kenny (Kathy) Carroll, Krista Schnuerer, and Jeff (Deb Reynolds) Carroll; nine grandchildren, Kenny, Kimberlee, Tara, Jill, Christen, Brandon, Karlie, Jeremy and Matt; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Ruthie, Naomi and Emma Sue; and two very special nephews and their families, Phillip and Kevin Carroll. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor James Spencer officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park.

