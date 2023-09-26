ASHLAND — After a spring of cuts thanks to low enrollment, Ashland University saw a leap in its freshmen class numbers this year.

According to Keith Ramsdell, AU’s vice president for enrollment management and marketing, 508 freshmen students enrolled this fall. That total is up from 466 new students last year.

“That definitely tells us that we’re doing something right,” Ramsdell said.

Total enrollment

In an email, Ramsdell said total undergraduate enrollment at AU this fall sits at 2,578 students.

Total graduate enrollment is at 1,280 students, bringing total enrollment to 3,858 students.

Ramsdell said this number doesn’t include the school’s correctional education students. The figure could also climb with the school’s fall B start.

Last year at this time, undergraduate enrollment sat at 2,575 students, so undergraduate enrollment has remained flat. Graduate enrollment last year was at 1,322 students, and with the fall B start, Ramsdell thinks graduate enrollment may flatten.

“It’s the freshman class and the size of the freshman class and the size of our transfer class that will help to offset what could’ve been another decline in enrollment,” Ramsdell said.

Ramsdell said the large freshman class has been noticeable on campus.

Over the summer, he said the university dealt with challenges, like making sure there were enough beds in residence halls and enough professors teaching introductory courses.

But, he said, those are good problems to have to solve.

Along with the large freshman class, Ramsdell said the Ashbrook program hit record enrollment this fall, and the school clocked record enrollment in the school’s honors program.

He said transfer numbers are up this fall too. Last year, 57 domestic transfer students came to campus, and this year, that number is up to 67.

Still, even with the large freshman class, Ramsdell said the university will continue working to develop new strategies to attract students to campus.

“We’re hopeful that the traction will continue,” Ramsdell said. “We think that the plan we have is working, but we also know that the competition is fierce, so we can’t sit back and just assume that what we did that led to success this year is enough to see similar success next year.

“So, we’ve got to continue working and developing efficiencies.”

Financial aid is a large part of that puzzle for Ramsdell. He said the university has worked to increase competitiveness of need and merit-based aid to make the school more affordable.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the average cost to attend AU sits at $37,538 per year before aid. Once aid is applied, the cost drops to $21,151 on average.

Budget update

According to reporting from the Ashland Times-Gazette, low enrollment for spring 2023 caused a budget deficit. Much of that deficit came from low enrollment in programs like education and nursing.

That deficit was between 2-5%, based on a $100 million budget. The university cut 14 staff positions last spring to make up the difference.

Ramsdell said graduate enrollment came within the university’s budgeted goals. With a large freshman class, he said AU is in a better situation this fall than last year.

“Moving forward, we’re very cautious about adding expenses, adding positions and things like that, just trying to be conservative so we can make sure we’re on solid footing and fully prepared for what the future may hold,” Ramsdell said.

Other factors

According to Ramsdell, international student enrollment is down this year. He said much of that was due to issues with students receiving their visas to study at AU.

“That was really disappointing,” Ramsdell said. “It’s not disappointing nearly as much for us as an institution, but we’re disappointed for the students who wanted to be here and there was nothing that we could do to help them overcome that particular challenge.”

Overall, Ramsdell said he still thinks AU is in a good place with enrollment this fall.

“There’s a lot of momentum and a lot of demand for what we have to offer, which is an accent on the individual,” Ramsdell said. “That, I think, is an attractive attribute that is drawing a lot of attention and a lot of students here right now, and we hope that the traction that we have continues.”