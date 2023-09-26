PERU TOWNSHIP – An 81-year-old Willard woman was killed Monday afternoon as the result of a one-vehicle crash, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at 4:21 p.m. on Snyder Road west of State Route 61 in Peru Township of Huron County.

Shirley McQuillen was driving a 2016 red, Ford Escape east on Snyder Road when she traveled off the right side of the roadway striking fence posts and a tree before overturning.

McQuillen was not wearing her seatbelt and was trapped inside the vehicle, the Patrol reported.

She was extricated by non-mechanical means by the Huron River Joint Fire District. McQuillen sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The Patrol stated that drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Huron River Joint Fire District, North Central EMS, Huron County Coroner, Metro LifeFlight, and Interstate

Towing.