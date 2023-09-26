MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Rafael Martinez

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Rafael Martinez, 40, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register (F1) and a bond revocation for possession of fentanyl (F1) and failure to register (F1), and Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation for rape (F1).

Authorities say he has ties to the Cleveland area.

Sayah Blakely

Sayah Blakely, 31, is 5-foot-3, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of aggravated possession of drugs F3.

Blakely has ties to Mansfield area.

Anthony Alexander

Anthony Alexander, 38, is weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is sought by the U.S Marshals and Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation on the original charge of second-degree possession of drugs.

Officials say he has ties to Mansfield and Marion.

Derrick Hawkins

Derrick Hawkins, 49, is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Adult Parole Authority for parole violation on the original charge of aggravated robbery.

Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.