BUCYRUS — Dan Wirebaugh is excited to announce his affiliation with Haring Realty.

Dan was born and raised in Crawford County and worked at the former Swan Hose for 28 years as a Maintenance Manager.

“For the next decade, I worked in a variety of positions from farm hand to maintenance engineer and finally returning to my passion in real estate,” Dan said.

He currently lives in Bucyrus with his wife, Barbara, owner of Affinity HealthWorks serving Crawford and surrounding counties.

“Baptized, confirmed and Married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Bucyrus is where I’ve lived all my life,” Dan said. “Six children and 10 grandchildren have kept me young.”

When asked what he has enjoyed doing outside of real estate through the years, Dan replied, “Coaching youth sports, Boy Scout Leader, Chemical Dependency Counselor, and being a member of the Bucyrus City Council from 2010 through the end of 2023.”

Dan studied Mechanical Engineering at North Central State College and Marion Technical College. He also earned a real estate license from The Ohio State University and Davis College, first in 1998 and again in 2023.

Dan has served on the Board of Directors of the Swan Rubber Credit Union, now Firelands Federal Credit Union, Crawford County Health District Board, Joint Central Ambulance District Board, and Crawford Park District Board.

“My hobbies are historically motivated with interests in Genealogy, State and local history and the Ohio Canals,” he said. “I am always up for anything involving outdoors and traveling, but with over 40 years of maintenance experience and several rental properties it seems I always enjoy maintaining, repairing and updating our properties.

“My goal is to provide real estate services to the families of Crawford and surrounding counties, creating a better life for them and a better future for our community.”

Dan believes his life experiences and the many years that he’s been involved in the Real Estate field will give buyers and sellers, both residential and commercial, the confidence that he is the perfect agent for all of his client’s needs.