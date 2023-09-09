Portsmouth posted a narrow 28-27 win over Ironton Rock Hill at Ironton Rock Hill High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Portsmouth and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Portsmouth High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Portsmouth took on West Portsmouth West on Aug. 25 at West Portsmouth West High School.

