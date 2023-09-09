South Point fought back from a slow start and rolled to 33-20 win over Coal Grove during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Coal Grove, as it began with a 14-7 edge over South Point through the end of the first quarter.

The Pointers kept a 21-14 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.

South Point jumped to a 33-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Coal Grove and South Point played in a 43-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Coal Grove faced off against Lucasville Valley and South Point took on Albany Alexander on Aug. 26 at Albany Alexander High School.

