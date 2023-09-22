Alliance bests Salem

Alliance handled Salem 48-14 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at Alliance High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Alliance and Salem squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Alliance faced off against Akron Ellet and Salem took on Canton Central Catholic on Sept. 8 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Andover Pymatuning Valley sets early tone to dominate Ravenna Southeast

Andover Pymatuning Valley rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 64-34 win over Ravenna Southeast for an Ohio high school football victory at Andover Pymatuning Valley High on Sept. 22.

Andover Pymatuning Valley opened with a 24-6 advantage over Ravenna Southeast through the first quarter.

The Lakers’ offense jumped in front for a 40-13 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Ravenna Southeast stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 40-20.

The Lakers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-14 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Rootstown and Ravenna Southeast took on Akron North on Sept. 8 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Anna defense stifles Delphos St. John’s

Anna’s defense throttled Delphos St. John’s, resulting in a 39-0 shutout on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and Anna squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Delphos St. John’s.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Anna faced off against Coldwater and Delphos St. John’s took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Sept. 8 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Resolve: Ansonia comes from behind to topple West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Ansonia dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 30-19 win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over Ansonia as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 22-19 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Ansonia and West Alexandria Twin Valley South squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Ansonia took on Arcanum on Sept. 8 at Arcanum High School.

Antwerp takes advantage of early margin to defeat Sherwood Fairview

Antwerp took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Sherwood Fairview 45-8 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Antwerp roared in front of Sherwood Fairview 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Archers opened a monstrous 24-8 gap over the Apaches at the intermission.

Antwerp breathed fire to a 45-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Antwerp and Sherwood Fairview played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Defiance Tinora and Antwerp took on Hicksville on Sept. 8 at Hicksville High School.

Archbold overwhelms Metamora Evergreen

Archbold earned a convincing 44-7 win over Metamora Evergreen in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks’ offense steamrolled in front for a 34-0 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Archbold charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings enjoyed a 7-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Archbold and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Archbold faced off against Liberty Center and Metamora Evergreen took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Sept. 8 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Arlington crushes Arcadia

Arlington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Arcadia 51-7 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Arlington jumped in front of Arcadia 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 30-0 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 37-7.

The Red Devils held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Arlington and Arcadia faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Arcadia faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Arlington took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Sept. 8 at Arlington High School.

Ashville Teays Valley takes down Circleville

Ashville Teays Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-7 win over Circleville in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Ashville Teays Valley a 7-0 lead over Circleville.

The Vikings registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Ashville Teays Valley steamrolled to a 45-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Circleville faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Ashville Teays Valley took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Sept. 8 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Aurora shuts out Cuyahoga Falls

Defense dominated as Aurora pitched a 42-0 shutout of Cuyahoga Falls on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Aurora and Cuyahoga Falls faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Aurora faced off against Copley.

Bainbridge Paint Valley crushes Frankfort Adena

It was a tough night for Frankfort Adena which was overmatched by Bainbridge Paint Valley in this 76-41 verdict.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Frankfort Adena squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Frankfort Adena faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Sept. 8 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Barnesville defense stifles Shadyside

Barnesville’s defense throttled Shadyside, resulting in a 53-0 shutout on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Barnesville roared in front of Shadyside 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense steamrolled in front for a 47-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Shamrocks held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Barnesville and Shadyside faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Barnesville faced off against Hannibal River and Shadyside took on Bellaire on Sept. 8 at Shadyside High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon earns solid win over Castalia Margaretta

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon notched a win against Castalia Margaretta 26-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a 6-0 lead over Castalia Margaretta.

The Chieftains fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Castalia Margaretta inched back to a 26-7 deficit.

The Polar Bears rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Castalia Margaretta played in a 27-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with Gibsonburg in a football game.

Beallsville tops Pine Grove Valley in extra frame

Beallsville used overtime to slip past Pine Grove Valley 36-30 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Beallsville opened with an 8-0 advantage over Pine Grove Valley through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 22-6 advantage at halftime over the Lumberjacks.

Pine Grove Valley bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 22-14.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Blue Devils and the Lumberjacks locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

Beallsville held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Pine Grove Valley and Beallsville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Pine Grove Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Beallsville faced off against Hundred.

Beaver Eastern delivers statement win over Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Beaver Eastern’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Portsmouth Sciotoville East 43-20 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Beaver Eastern moved in front of Portsmouth Sciotoville East 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Tartans’ expense.

Beaver Eastern breathed fire to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tartans enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Beaver Eastern faced off against Fayetteville.

Bedford defense stifles East Cleveland Shaw

Defense dominated as Bedford pitched a 30-0 shutout of East Cleveland Shaw in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Bearcats’ offense roared in front for a 30-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Bedford and East Cleveland Shaw squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bedford High School.

Recently on Sept. 14, East Cleveland Shaw squared off with Hunting Valley University in a football game.

Bellaire shuts out Wintersville Indian Creek

Defense dominated as Bellaire pitched a 33-0 shutout of Wintersville Indian Creek for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Bellaire opened with a 14-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Big Reds opened a mammoth 27-0 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Big Reds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Bellaire and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Weirton Weir and Bellaire took on Shadyside on Sept. 8 at Shadyside High School.

Bellbrook takes down Trenton Edgewood

Bellbrook dominated Trenton Edgewood 38-17 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Bellbrook jumped in front of Trenton Edgewood 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 17-3 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Bellbrook steamrolled to a 24-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles and the Cougars each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bellbrook faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Trenton Edgewood took on Oxford Talawanda on Sept. 8 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan overcomes Springfield Northwestern in seat-squirming affair

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan finally found a way to top Springfield Northwestern 19-13 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Last season, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Springfield Northwestern squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Springfield Northwestern faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Bellefontaine on Sept. 8 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Belmont Union Local edges past Weirton Weir in tough test

Belmont Union Local topped Weirton Weir 20-13 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Belmont Union Local opened with a 6-0 advantage over Weirton Weir through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Red Riders fought to 12-7.

Weirton Weir took the lead 13-12 to start the fourth quarter.

The Red Riders had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Jets won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Weirton Weir faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Weirton Weir High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Belmont Union Local faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Weirton Weir took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Sept. 8 at Weirton Weir High School.

Beloit West Branch allows no points against Minerva

Defense dominated as Beloit West Branch pitched a 70-0 shutout of Minerva in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Minerva faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Minerva faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Beloit West Branch took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Sept. 8 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

Bethel-Tate earns solid win over Sabina East Clinton

Bethel-Tate knocked off Sabina East Clinton 26-16 for an Ohio high school football victory at Bethel-Tate High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and Sabina East Clinton faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bethel-Tate faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Sabina East Clinton took on Greenfield McClain on Sept. 8 at Greenfield McClain High School.

Blanchester delivers statement win over Batavia Clermont Northeastern

Blanchester raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 46-7 win over Batavia Clermont Northeastern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Blanchester and Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Blanchester faced off against Norwood and Batavia Clermont Northeastern took on Cincinnati Country Day on Sept. 14 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

Bluffton defense stifles Ada

Bluffton’s defense throttled Ada, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Bluffton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ada through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Bluffton pulled to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bluffton and Ada played in a 31-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Ada faced off against Convoy Crestview and Bluffton took on Delphos Jefferson on Sept. 8 at Bluffton High School.

Brookville overwhelms Carlisle

Brookville earned a convincing 35-7 win over Carlisle for an Ohio high school football victory at Brookville High on Sept. 22.

Brookville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.

Brookville breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Brookville and Carlisle faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Brookville faced off against Waynesville and Carlisle took on Germantown Valley View on Sept. 8 at Carlisle High School.

Burton Berkshire sprints past Middlefield Cardinal

Burton Berkshire pushed past Middlefield Cardinal for a 45-28 win in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The last time Burton Berkshire and Middlefield Cardinal played in a 50-20 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Burton Berkshire faced off against Milan Edison and Middlefield Cardinal took on Independence on Sept. 8 at Independence High School.

Caldwell prevails over Bowerston Conotton Valley

Caldwell handled Bowerston Conotton Valley 51-8 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Caldwell a 34-0 lead over Bowerston Conotton Valley.

The Redskins fought to a 51-0 halftime margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Rockets managed an 8-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Caldwell and Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Caldwell faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on Strasburg on Sept. 8 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee races in front to defeat Union City Mississinawa Valley

Camden Preble Shawnee took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Union City Mississinawa Valley 48-6 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on New Madison Tri-Village on Sept. 8 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Massillon Tuslaw comes up short in matchup with Canal Fulton Northwest

Canal Fulton Northwest pushed past Massillon Tuslaw for a 28-12 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Canal Fulton Northwest moved in front of Massillon Tuslaw 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Canal Fulton Northwest jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Canal Fulton Northwest and Massillon Tuslaw faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian.

Canal Winchester tacks win on Dublin Scioto

Canal Winchester dominated Dublin Scioto 38-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 7-7 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Canal Winchester enjoyed a monstrous margin over Dublin Scioto with a 24-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Dublin Scioto faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dublin Scioto faced off against Westerville South and Canal Winchester took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Sept. 8 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep thwarts Wheelersburg’s quest

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep collected a solid win over Wheelersburg in a 32-16 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester Harvest Prep a 6-0 lead over Wheelersburg.

The Warriors fought to a 26-3 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Wheelersburg didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 26-10 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 32-16.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Wheelersburg faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wheelersburg faced off against McDermott Northwest and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Chillicothe on Sept. 8 at Chillicothe High School.

Canfield slips past Dover

Canfield topped Dover 17-13 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Canfield and Dover faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Dover High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Canfield faced off against Poland Seminary and Dover took on Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice on Sept. 8 at Dover High School.

Canfield South Range denies Poland Seminary’s challenge

Canfield South Range eventually beat Poland Seminary 21-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Raiders registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Poland Seminary squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Poland Seminary faced off against Canfield and Canfield South Range took on Cortland Lakeview on Sept. 8 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Canton McKinley escapes close call with North Canton Hoover

Canton McKinley finally found a way to top North Canton Hoover 37-28 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for North Canton Hoover, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Canton McKinley through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 28-21 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Canton McKinley and North Canton Hoover locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Bulldogs held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Canton McKinley and North Canton Hoover played in a 42-9 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, North Canton Hoover faced off against Louisville and Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on Sept. 8 at Massillon Perry High School.

Canton South darts by Akron Manchester

Canton South’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Akron Manchester 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Canton South and Akron Manchester faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Canton South High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Canton South squared off with Orrville in a football game.

Carey secures a win over North Robinson Colonel Crawford

Carey eventually beat North Robinson Colonel Crawford 27-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Carey a 7-0 lead over North Robinson Colonel Crawford.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 13-7.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Carey squared off with Bucyrus Wynford in a football game.

Bloom-Carroll tops Lancaster Fairfield Union

Bloom-Carroll dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-3 win over Lancaster Fairfield Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense roared in front for a 28-3 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Bloom-Carroll pulled to a 42-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Sept. 8 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

Alliance Marlington falls to Carrollton in OT

Carrollton took full advantage of overtime to defeat Alliance Marlington 41-35 at Carrollton High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Carrollton a 14-0 lead over Alliance Marlington.

The Dukes drew within 21-14 at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Carrollton and Alliance Marlington locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors and the Dukes locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Carrollton held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Carrollton and Alliance Marlington played in a 36-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Carrollton faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Alliance Marlington took on Youngstown Chaney on Sept. 8 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Cedarville crushes London Madison-Plains

Cedarville left no doubt on Friday, controlling London Madison-Plains from start to finish for a 63-17 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Cedarville darted in front of London Madison-Plains 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Cedarville charged to a 49-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Cedarville and London Madison-Plains played in a 49-26 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cedarville faced off against Mechanicsburg and London Madison-Plains took on North Lewisburg Triad on Sept. 8 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Celina scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Elida

Celina left no doubt in recording a 24-12 win over Elida for an Ohio high school football victory at Celina High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Celina and Elida squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Celina faced off against Lima Shawnee and Elida took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Sept. 8 at Elida High School.

Centerburg shuts out Cardington-Lincoln

Centerburg’s defense throttled Cardington-Lincoln, resulting in a 21-0 shutout on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Centerburg a 14-0 lead over Cardington-Lincoln.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 21-0 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Trojans and the Pirates were both scoreless.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Galion Northmor and Centerburg took on Howard East Knox on Sept. 8 at Howard East Knox High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston rallies to rock Chardon

Chagrin Falls Kenston overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 31-21 win against Chardon during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Chardon started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Chagrin Falls Kenston at the end of the first quarter.

The Bombers and the Hilltoppers were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Chagrin Falls Kenston and Chardon locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Bombers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, Chardon and Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Chardon faced off against Hamburg St. Francis and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Mentor Lake Catholic on Sept. 14 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Chardon NDCL dominates Warren Howland

Chardon NDCL raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over Warren Howland on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The Lions fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Lions held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Warren Howland faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Chardon NDCL took on Gates Mills Gilmour on Sept. 8 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Chesterland West Geauga slips past Gates Mills Hawken

Chesterland West Geauga finally found a way to top Gates Mills Hawken 22-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Gates Mills Hawken started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Chesterland West Geauga at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 7-7 as the third quarter started.

Gates Mills Hawken moved ahead by earning a 15-14 advantage over Chesterland West Geauga at the end of the third quarter.

The Hawks had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Wolverines won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Conneaut and Chesterland West Geauga took on Madison on Sept. 8 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

Chillicothe Unioto prevails over Piketon

Chillicothe Unioto raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-22 win over Piketon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Chillicothe Unioto a 14-8 lead over Piketon.

The Shermans’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Redstreaks at the intermission.

Chillicothe Unioto darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Shermans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-8 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Piketon faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Piketon took on Chillicothe Huntington on Sept. 8 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace tacks win on Chillicothe Huntington

Chillicothe Zane Trace handled Chillicothe Huntington 35-12 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Chillicothe Zane Trace opened with a 14-12 advantage over Chillicothe Huntington through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Chillicothe Zane Trace moved to a 21-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Huntington played in a 49-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Frankfort Adena on Sept. 8 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Cincinnati Aiken earns stressful win over Cincinnati Woodward

Cincinnati Aiken finally found a way to top Cincinnati Woodward 14-8 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The Falcons opened a meager 8-6 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Cincinnati Aiken jumped to a 14-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cincinnati Woodward and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Goshen and Cincinnati Aiken took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

Cincinnati Anderson barely beats Cincinnati Winton Woods

Cincinnati Anderson finally found a way to top Cincinnati Winton Woods 20-13 at Cincinnati Anderson High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Winton Woods showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Cincinnati Anderson as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors had a 13-12 edge on the Raptors at the beginning of the third quarter.

Cincinnati Anderson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-13 lead over Cincinnati Winton Woods.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Anderson squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Milford and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Cincinnati Turpin on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Cincinnati Country Day allows no points against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

Defense dominated as Cincinnati Country Day pitched a 58-0 shutout of Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The last time Cincinnati Country Day and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian played in a 47-13 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Cincinnati Country Day faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

Cincinnati Elder outlasts Cincinnati St. Xavier to earn OT victory

Cincinnati Elder used overtime to slip past Cincinnati St. Xavier 32-31 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati St. Xavier, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Cincinnati Elder through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense darted in front for a 10-7 lead over the Bombers at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Panthers and the Bombers locked in a 24-24 stalemate.

Cincinnati Elder held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati St Xavier squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Elder took on Lakewood St Edward on Sept. 9 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

Cincinnati Finneytown outlasts Cincinnati Deer Park in extra sessions

Cincinnati Finneytown outlasted Cincinnati Deer Park 30-29 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Deer Park High on Sept. 22. in an overtime thriller for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Deer Park High on Sept. 22.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first overtime period.

Cincinnati Finneytown held on with a 30-29 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Finneytown faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Finneytown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Deer Park faced off against Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Finneytown took on Reading on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Finneytown High School.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori tacks win on Bellevue

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori earned a convincing 57-8 win over Bellevue on Sept. 22 in Kentucky football.

In recent action on Sept. 9, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori faced off against Cincinnati Clark Montessori.

Cincinnati Hills Christian tacks win on Norwood

Cincinnati Hills Christian recorded a big victory over Norwood 48-18 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Hills Christian opened with a 27-6 advantage over Norwood through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Indians climbed back to within 27-12.

Cincinnati Hills Christian steamrolled to a 41-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Hills Christian and Norwood faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Norwood faced off against Blanchester and Cincinnati Hills Christian took on Worthington Christian on Sept. 8 at Worthington Christian High School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill overpowers Cincinnati Madeira in thorough fashion

Cincinnati Indian Hill earned a convincing 42-21 win over Cincinnati Madeira in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Madeira faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Indian Hill took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas shuts out Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati McNicholas handle Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 35-0 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Cincinnati McNicholas faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Franklin on Sept. 8 at Franklin High School.

Cincinnati Moeller overcomes Cincinnati La Salle in seat-squirming affair

Cincinnati Moeller finally found a way to top Cincinnati La Salle 28-20 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati La Salle squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Greenwood Center Grove and Cincinnati La Salle took on Louisville Central on Sept. 8 at Louisville Central High School.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Northwest

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Northwest 49-14 Friday during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Cincinnati Northwest and Cincinnati Mt Healthy squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Northwest faced off against Dayton Carroll and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

Cincinnati Princeton edges past Cincinnati Oak Hills in tough test

Cincinnati Princeton topped Cincinnati Oak Hills 14-7 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Oak Hills High on Sept. 22.

Cincinnati Princeton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Oak Hills through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Highlanders’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati Princeton took on Mason on Sept. 8 at Mason High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian overwhelms Cincinnati Summit Country Day

Cincinnati Purcell Marian dismissed Cincinnati Summit Country Day by a 44-14 count for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Purcell Marian a 14-7 lead over Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

The Cavaliers fought to a 23-7 halftime margin at the Silver Knights’ expense.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian pulled to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 44-14.

Last season, Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off against St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on KIPP Columbus on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

Cincinnati Western Hills overcomes Cincinnati Hughes

Cincinnati Western Hills grabbed a 44-28 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati Western Hills squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Western Hills faced off against Harrison and Cincinnati Hughes took on Monroe on Sept. 8 at Monroe High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming barely beats Reading

Cincinnati Wyoming posted a narrow 21-14 win over Reading at Reading High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Reading showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Wyoming as the first quarter ended.

The Cowboys’ offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Cincinnati Wyoming darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Devils’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Reading faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Reading faced off against Cincinnati Finneytown and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Cincinnati Madeira on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

Circleville Logan Elm overpowers Baltimore Liberty Union in thorough fashion

Circleville Logan Elm dominated Baltimore Liberty Union 35-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Circleville Logan Elm a 21-0 lead over Baltimore Liberty Union.

The Braves opened a colossal 35-0 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Baltimore Liberty Union stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 35-7.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Circleville Logan Elm and Baltimore Liberty Union played in a 34-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville Logan Elm took on Circleville on Sept. 8 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie pockets slim win over Wilmington

Clarksville Clinton-Massie finally found a way to top Wilmington 17-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Wilmington settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Falcons fought to a 17-14 halftime margin at the Hurricanes’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Wilmington squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wilmington faced off against Hamilton Ross and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

Cleveland Glenville dominates Cleveland John Hay in convincing showing

Cleveland Glenville dismissed Cleveland John Hay by a 54-7 count in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Last season, Cleveland Glenville and Cleveland John Hay squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cleveland John Hay High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Cleveland John Adams and Cleveland John Hay took on Cleveland John Marshall on Sept. 8 at Cleveland John Marshall High School.

Cleveland John Marshall defense stifles Cleveland Collinwood

Defense dominated as Cleveland John Marshall pitched a 27-0 shutout of Cleveland Collinwood in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Cleveland John Marshall and Cleveland Collinwood squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cleveland John Marshall High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cleveland John Marshall faced off against Cleveland John Hay.

Cleveland VASJ tops Erie McDowell

Cleveland VASJ grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of Erie McDowell in a Pennsylvania high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Cleveland VASJ moved in front of Erie McDowell 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a tight 28-17 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Cleveland VASJ stormed to a 49-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Trojans’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Recently on Sept. 8, Cleveland VASJ squared off with Chagrin Falls Kenston in a football game.

Cleveland Heights defense stifles Strongsville

Cleveland Heights’ defense throttled Strongsville, resulting in a 41-0 shutout at Cleveland Heights High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland Heights opened with a 14-0 advantage over Strongsville through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cleveland Heights and Strongsville played in a 55-28 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cleveland Heights faced off against Brunswick.

Cleves Taylor escapes Cincinnati Mariemont in thin win

Cleves Taylor finally found a way to top Cincinnati Mariemont 21-18 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Last season, Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Mariemont squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cleves Taylor faced off against Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Mariemont took on Cincinnati Indian Hill on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

Coldwater tops Rockford Parkway

Coldwater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-6 win over Rockford Parkway in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Coldwater and Rockford Parkway faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Coldwater High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Rockford Parkway faced off against St. Henry and Coldwater took on Anna on Sept. 8 at Anna High School.

Columbiana dominates Leetonia

Columbiana controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-27 win against Leetonia for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The last time Columbiana and Leetonia played in a 41-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbiana faced off against Hanoverton United and Leetonia took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Sept. 8 at Leetonia High School.

Columbiana Crestview overcomes Brookfield’s lead to earn win

Brookfield’s advantage forced Columbiana Crestview to dig down, but it did to earn a 43-26 win Friday at Brookfield High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Brookfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Columbiana Crestview as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors moved ahead by earning a 26-21 advantage over the Rebels at the end of the second quarter.

Columbiana Crestview broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-26 lead over Brookfield.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Brookfield and Columbiana Crestview played in a 53-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Brookfield faced off against Warren Champion and Columbiana Crestview took on Youngstown Liberty on Sept. 8 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Columbus Africentric shuts out Columbus West

Defense dominated as Columbus Africentric pitched a 56-0 shutout of Columbus West in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Columbus Africentric roared in front of Columbus West 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Nubians registered a 26-0 advantage at halftime over the Cowboys.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Nubians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 30-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Africentric and Columbus West faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Columbus Africentric.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Africentric faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge.

Columbus Beechcroft allows no points against Columbus Linden-Mckinley

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Beechcroft handle Columbus Linden-Mckinley 42-0 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Last season, Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Linden-Mckinley squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus Centennial and Columbus Linden-Mckinley took on Columbus Northland on Sept. 8 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

Columbus Bishop Ready shuts out KIPP Columbus

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Bishop Ready handle KIPP Columbus 37-0 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 7-0 lead over KIPP Columbus.

The Silver Knights fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Silver Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Ready and KIPP Columbus faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

In recent action on Sept. 9, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Lima Central Catholic and KIPP Columbus took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Bishop Hartley

Columbus Bishop Watterson dominated Columbus Bishop Hartley 35-7 at Columbus Bishop Watterson on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Columbus Bishop Watterson opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Hawks’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus Bishop Hartley played in a 17-13 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Cincinnati McNicholas on Sept. 8 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

Columbus Eastmoor edges past Columbus Briggs in tough test

Columbus Eastmoor posted a narrow 15-13 win over Columbus Briggs during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Columbus Briggs showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Columbus Eastmoor as the first quarter ended.

The Bruins moved a slim margin over the Warriors as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

The scoreboard showed Columbus Briggs with a 13-9 lead over Columbus Eastmoor heading into the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Warriors, as they climbed out of a hole with a 15-13 scoring margin.

The last time Columbus Briggs and Columbus Eastmoor played in a 34-28 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Independence and Columbus Briggs took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Sept. 8 at Columbus Briggs High School.

Columbus Grandview Heights scores early, pulls away from Columbus Whetstone

Columbus Grandview Heights took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Columbus Whetstone 41-30 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Columbus Grandview Heights opened with a 14-0 advantage over Columbus Whetstone through the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 35-8 intermission margin at the Braves’ expense.

Columbus Whetstone showed some mettle by fighting back to a 41-22 count in the third quarter.

The Braves narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Mifflin and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Bexley on Sept. 8 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Columbus Hamilton Township dominates Amanda-Clearcreek

Columbus Hamilton Township dismissed Amanda-Clearcreek by a 47-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Columbus Hamilton Township opened with a 22-0 advantage over Amanda-Clearcreek through the first quarter.

The Rangers opened a monstrous 29-0 gap over the Aces at the intermission.

Columbus Hamilton Township charged to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rangers chalked up this decision in spite of the Aces’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Sept. 8 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

Columbus Independence darts by Columbus South

Columbus Independence controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-6 win against Columbus South in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Last season, Columbus Independence and Columbus South faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Columbus South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus Eastmoor.

Columbus Marion-Franklin takes advantage of early margin to defeat Columbus Walnut Ridge

Columbus Marion-Franklin scored early and often in a 30-6 win over Columbus Walnut Ridge in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Columbus Marion-Franklin opened with a 16-6 advantage over Columbus Walnut Ridge through the first quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense stormed in front for a 24-6 lead over the Scots at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Walnut Ridge were both scoreless.

The Red Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Columbus Briggs and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Columbus Africentric on Sept. 8 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Columbus Mifflin allows no points against Columbus Centennial

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Mifflin handle Columbus Centennial 14-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Punchers fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Stars’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Columbus Centennial and Columbus Mifflin squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Mifflin took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 8 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales delivers statement win over Columbus St. Charles

Columbus St. Francis DeSales handled Columbus St. Charles 28-7 in an impressive showing at Columbus St. Charles High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus St. Francis DeSales a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Charles.

The Stallions registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Columbus St. Francis DeSales and Columbus St. Charles were both scoreless.

The Stallions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus St Charles squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Columbus St Charles faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Wheeling Linsly on Sept. 8 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

Columbus Grove outlasts Harrod Allen East

Columbus Grove notched a win against Harrod Allen East 47-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Columbus Grove squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Grove faced off against Spencerville and Harrod Allen East took on Leipsic on Sept. 8 at Leipsic High School.

Conneaut tops Jefferson

Conneaut’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Jefferson 47-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Conneaut opened with a 14-7 advantage over Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 33-14 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Conneaut stormed to a 47-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons outpointed the Spartans 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Jefferson faced off against Perry and Conneaut took on Gates Mills Hawken on Sept. 14 at Conneaut High School.

Convoy Crestview overpowers Delphos Jefferson in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Delphos Jefferson which was overmatched by Convoy Crestview in this 52-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Convoy Crestview a 13-6 lead over Delphos Jefferson.

The Knights fought to a 35-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Convoy Crestview steamrolled to a 44-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Delphos Jefferson and Convoy Crestview played in a 21-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Convoy Crestview faced off against Ada and Delphos Jefferson took on Bluffton on Sept. 8 at Bluffton High School.

Danville dominates Loudonville in convincing showing

Danville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-15 win over Loudonville at Loudonville High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Danville a 16-7 lead over Loudonville.

The Blue Devils opened a lopsided 32-7 gap over the Red Birds at the intermission.

Danville and Loudonville each scored in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Loudonville faced off against Mt Gilead and Danville took on Fredericktown on Sept. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

Dayton Centerville pushes over Springboro

Dayton Centerville grabbed a 16-6 victory at the expense of Springboro on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Springboro High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dayton Centerville faced off against Miamisburg and Springboro took on Beavercreek on Sept. 8 at Beavercreek High School.

Dayton Dunbar prevails over Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Dayton Dunbar scored early and often to roll over Dayton Thurgood Marshall 50-16 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The last time Dayton Dunbar and Dayton Thurgood Marshall played in a 62-28 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

De Graff Riverside defense stifles Troy Christian

De Graff Riverside’s defense throttled Troy Christian, resulting in a 49-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Troy Christian High on Sept. 22.

Last season, De Graff Riverside and Troy Christian squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at De Graff Riverside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Troy Christian faced off against Covington and De Graff Riverside took on Tipp City Bethel on Sept. 8 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Defiance routs Kenton

Defiance dismissed Kenton by a 46-18 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Kenton High on Sept. 22.

Defiance jumped in front of Kenton 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 16-12 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Defiance darted to a 30-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

The last time Defiance and Kenton played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kenton faced off against Lima Bath and Defiance took on Van Wert on Sept. 8 at Defiance High School.

Defiance Ayersville sets early tone to dominate Hicksville

Defiance Ayersville took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Hicksville 38-14 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Defiance Ayersville opened with a 32-8 advantage over Hicksville through the first quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 38-14.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Hicksville squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hicksville faced off against Antwerp and Defiance Ayersville took on Paulding on Sept. 8 at Paulding High School.

Defiance Tinora carves slim margin over Haviland Wayne Trace

Defiance Tinora topped Haviland Wayne Trace 21-13 in a tough tilt at Defiance Tinora High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The Rams’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Raiders rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Rams prevailed.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and Haviland Wayne Trace squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Defiance Tinora faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Edgerton on Sept. 8 at Edgerton High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley defeats Bexley

Delaware Buckeye Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-21 win against Bexley for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Delaware Buckeye Valley and Bexley settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Barons’ offense moved in front for a 21-14 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Delaware Buckeye Valley darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Barons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Bexley faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bexley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Bexley faced off against Nelsonville-York and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Washington Court House Washington on Sept. 8 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Delaware Hayes defense stifles Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Defense dominated as Delaware Hayes pitched a 31-0 shutout of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Delaware Hayes opened with a 24-0 advantage over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne through the first quarter.

Delaware Hayes roared to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Delaware Hayes faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Canal Winchester on Sept. 8 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin overcomes Lewis Center Olentangy in seat-squirming affair

Delaware Olentangy Berlin finally found a way to top Lewis Center Olentangy 27-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin opened with a 3-0 advantage over Lewis Center Olentangy through the first quarter.

The Bears fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Braves’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Lewis Center Olentangy inched back to a 27-20 deficit.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Lewis Center Olentangy faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Sept. 8 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Delta defense stifles Swanton

Defense dominated as Delta pitched a 42-0 shutout of Swanton in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Delta moved in front of Swanton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 31-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Delta thundered to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delta and Swanton squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Swanton faced off against Wauseon and Delta took on Bryan on Sept. 8 at Bryan High School.

Dola Hardin Northern shuts out Morral Ridgedale

Dola Hardin Northern’s defense throttled Morral Ridgedale, resulting in a 29-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Dola Hardin Northern moved in front of Morral Ridgedale 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears opened a giant 21-0 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Morral Ridgedale took on Crestline on Sept. 8 at Crestline High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley tops McConnelsville Morgan

Dresden Tri-Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-28 win over McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 21-14 advantage over McConnelsville Morgan through the first quarter.

The Scotties’ offense moved in front for a 35-20 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Dresden Tri-Valley breathed fire to a 49-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Scotties got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and McConnelsville Morgan squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Zanesville Maysville on Sept. 8 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Dublin Coffman overcomes deficit to defeat Powell Olentangy Liberty

Dublin Coffman fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 24-14 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Powell Olentangy Liberty showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Dublin Coffman as the first quarter ended.

The Shamrocks kept a 9-7 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Dublin Coffman jumped to a 17-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Shamrocks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Dublin Coffman and Powell Olentangy Liberty played in a 14-9 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dublin Coffman faced off against Dublin Jerome and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Sept. 8 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Duncan Falls Philo defense stifles Crooksville

A suffocating defense helped Duncan Falls Philo handle Crooksville 32-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Duncan Falls Philo opened with a 10-0 advantage over Crooksville through the first quarter.

The Electrics opened a lopsided 18-0 gap over the Ceramics at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Duncan Falls Philo and Crooksville were both scoreless.

The Electrics got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Crooksville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Crooksville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Crooksville took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Sept. 8 at Crooksville High School.

East Liverpool edges past Cambridge in tough test

East Liverpool posted a narrow 62-53 win over Cambridge on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Sept. 8, East Liverpool faced off against East Liverpool Beaver Local and Cambridge took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Sept. 8 at Cambridge High School.

Eaton delivers statement win over Middletown Madison

Eaton dismissed Middletown Madison by a 42-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Eaton opened with a 6-0 advantage over Middletown Madison through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 30-0 gap over the Mohawks at halftime.

Eaton jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mohawks outpointed the Eagles 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Eaton and Middletown Madison played in a 35-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Eaton squared off with Dayton Oakwood in a football game.

Edon slips past Montpelier

Edon finally found a way to top Montpelier 35-34 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Edon opened with a 7-6 advantage over Montpelier through the first quarter.

The Bombers’ offense pulled in front for a 22-6 lead over the Locomotives at the intermission.

Montpelier battled back to make it 22-14 in the third quarter.

The Locomotives narrowed the gap 20-13 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Edon and Montpelier squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Montpelier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Edon faced off against Sand Creek and Montpelier took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Sept. 8 at Montpelier High School.

Fairborn slips past Xenia

Fairborn posted a narrow 28-21 win over Xenia during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Xenia started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Fairborn at the end of the first quarter.

The Buccaneers had a 14-7 edge on the Skyhawks at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Fairborn and Xenia locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Skyhawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Fairborn faced off against Sidney and Xenia took on Riverside Stebbins on Sept. 8 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Fairport Harbor Fairport defense stifles Windham

Defense dominated as Fairport Harbor Fairport pitched a 26-0 shutout of Windham in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Fairport Harbor Fairport a 6-0 lead over Windham.

The Skippers’ offense darted in front for a 12-0 lead over the Bombers at the intermission.

Fairport Harbor Fairport jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Skippers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Windham and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Windham High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Cuyahoga Heights and Windham took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Sept. 8 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Findlay shuts out Holland Springfield

Defense dominated as Findlay pitched a 53-0 shutout of Holland Springfield at Findlay High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Findlay steamrolled in front of Holland Springfield 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 46-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Findlay jumped to a 53-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Findlay faced off against Oregon Clay and Holland Springfield took on Bowling Green on Sept. 8 at Bowling Green High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton allows no points against Van Buren

A suffocating defense helped Findlay Liberty-Benton handle Van Buren 42-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Findlay Liberty-Benton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Van Buren through the first quarter.

Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Van Buren played in a 45-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Van Buren faced off against McComb and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Port Clinton on Sept. 8 at Port Clinton High School.

Fort Loramie scores early, pulls away from Oxford Talawanda

An early dose of momentum helped Fort Loramie to a 34-19 runaway past Oxford Talawanda on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Fort Loramie faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and Oxford Talawanda took on Trenton Edgewood on Sept. 8 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

Franklin denies Monroe’s challenge

Franklin grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Monroe at Monroe High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Franklin darted in front of Monroe 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a meager 14-6 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Franklin and Monroe locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Monroe and Franklin squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Franklin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Monroe faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Franklin took on Dayton Chaminade-Julienne on Sept. 8 at Franklin High School.

Gahanna Columbus Academy takes down Whitehall-Yearling

Gahanna Columbus Academy raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 39-6 win over Whitehall-Yearling in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Gahanna Columbus Academy jumped in front of Whitehall-Yearling 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings registered a 25-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Gahanna Columbus Academy pulled to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Gahanna Columbus Academy and Whitehall-Yearling faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Columbus St Charles and Whitehall-Yearling took on Columbus St Charles on Sept. 8 at Columbus St Charles High School.

Gahanna Lincoln routs Galloway Westland

It was a tough night for Galloway Westland which was overmatched by Gahanna Lincoln in this 49-7 verdict.

The first quarter gave Gahanna Lincoln a 14-7 lead over Galloway Westland.

The Golden Lions’ offense roared in front for a 35-7 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Gahanna Lincoln charged to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Galloway Westland faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Galloway Westland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Reynoldsburg and Galloway Westland took on Groveport Madison on Sept. 8 at Galloway Westland High School.

Galion Northmor shuts out Fredericktown

Galion Northmor’s defense throttled Fredericktown, resulting in a 35-0 shutout on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Galion Northmor roared in front of Fredericktown 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Freddies at the intermission.

Galion Northmor stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Galion Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Fredericktown took on Danville on Sept. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

Garrettsville Garfield defense stifles Campbell Memorial

Defense dominated as Garrettsville Garfield pitched a 61-0 shutout of Campbell Memorial on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Campbell Memorial played in a 56-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Campbell Memorial faced off against Newton Falls and Garrettsville Garfield took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Sept. 8 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Geneva defeats Ashtabula Edgewood

Geneva earned a convincing 49-14 win over Ashtabula Edgewood in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Geneva opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ashtabula Edgewood through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Geneva and Ashtabula Edgewood played in a 41-8 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Geneva faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Chagrin Falls on Sept. 14 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Genoa Area tops Tontogany Otsego

Genoa Area raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-19 win over Tontogany Otsego on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Genoa Area darted in front of Tontogany Otsego 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets fought to a 34-6 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Genoa Area pulled to a 48-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Comets prevailed.

The last time Genoa Area and Tontogany Otsego played in a 28-26 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Rossford and Genoa Area took on Fostoria on Sept. 8 at Genoa Area High School.

Germantown Valley View shuts out Dayton Oakwood

Defense dominated as Germantown Valley View pitched a 49-0 shutout of Dayton Oakwood in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Germantown Valley View opened with a 27-0 advantage over Dayton Oakwood through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Lumberjacks’ expense.

Germantown Valley View steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Germantown Valley View and Dayton Oakwood played in a 38-3 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Germantown Valley View faced off against Carlisle and Dayton Oakwood took on Waynesville on Sept. 14 at Waynesville High School.

Gibsonburg outlasts Elmore Woodmore

Gibsonburg handed Elmore Woodmore a tough 30-10 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Golden Bears’ offense darted in front for an 18-3 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Golden Bears held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Gibsonburg faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Elmore Woodmore took on Willard on Sept. 8 at Willard High School.

Girard shuts out Cortland Lakeview

Girard’s defense throttled Cortland Lakeview, resulting in a 43-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Girard and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Girard faced off against Struthers and Cortland Lakeview took on Canfield South Range on Sept. 8 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Glouster Trimble darts past Racine Southern with early burst

Glouster Trimble broke to an early lead and topped Racine Southern 59-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Glouster Trimble and Racine Southern faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Racine Southern High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Racine Southern squared off with Franklin Furnace Green in a football game.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley darts past Magnolia Sandy Valley with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Gnadenhutten Indian Valley to a 40-6 runaway past Magnolia Sandy Valley at Magnolia Sandy Valley High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley jumped in front of Magnolia Sandy Valley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a monstrous 27-6 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley thundered to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Minerva and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Cambridge on Sept. 8 at Cambridge High School.

Granville earns narrow win over Pataskala Licking Heights

Granville topped Pataskala Licking Heights 28-20 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Pataskala Licking Heights High on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Pataskala Licking Heights, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Granville through the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Aces’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Pataskala Licking Heights inched back to a 21-13 deficit.

The Blue Aces and the Hornets each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Granville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Utica and Granville took on Heath on Sept. 8 at Granville High School.

Grove City Christian tops Corning Miller

Grove City Christian collected a solid win over Corning Miller in a 37-27 verdict during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Grove City Christian a 7-0 lead over Corning Miller.

The Eagles fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Corning Miller responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 17-14.

The Eagles held on with a 20-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Corning Miller and Grove City Christian played in a 24-21 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Corning Miller faced off against Millersport and Grove City Christian took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Sept. 8 at Grove City Christian School.

Groveport Madison sprints past Reynoldsburg

Groveport Madison handed Reynoldsburg a tough 30-13 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Groveport Madison jumped in front of Reynoldsburg 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cruisers registered a 17-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Reynoldsburg fought back in the third quarter to make it 17-7.

The Cruisers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Reynoldsburg faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Reynoldsburg faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Groveport Madison took on Galloway Westland on Sept. 8 at Galloway Westland High School.

Reedsville Eastern falls to Hambleton Tucker County in OT

Hambleton Tucker County topped Reedsville Eastern in a 28-22 overtime thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 11-8 lead over the Mountain Lions heading into the second quarter.

Hambleton Tucker County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead over Reedsville Eastern.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Mountain Lions and the Eagles locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

Hambleton Tucker County held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Recently on Sept. 8, Reedsville Eastern squared off with Portsmouth Notre Dame in a football game.

Fairfield falls to Hamilton in OT

Hamilton took full advantage of overtime to defeat Fairfield 31-28 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

The third quarter gave Hamilton a 21-14 lead over Fairfield.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Big Blue and the Indians locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Hamilton got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Fairfield and Hamilton squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Fairfield took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Sept. 8 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Hamilton Badin dominates Franklin Bishop Fenwick in convincing showing

Hamilton Badin dismissed Franklin Bishop Fenwick by a 28-3 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Hamilton Badin opened with a 14-0 advantage over Franklin Bishop Fenwick through the first quarter.

The Falcons drew within 14-3 at halftime.

Hamilton Badin stormed to a 21-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hamilton Badin faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Cincinnati Aiken on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry slips past Wauseon

Hamler Patrick Henry topped Wauseon 30-24 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Wauseon started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Hamler Patrick Henry at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Indians with a 14-8 lead over the Patriots heading into the second quarter.

Hamler Patrick Henry broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-17 lead over Wauseon.

The Indians rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Wauseon and Hamler Patrick Henry played in a 38-13 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wauseon faced off against Swanton and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Metamora Evergreen on Sept. 8 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Hannibal River defeats Bridgeport

Hannibal River rolled past Bridgeport for a comfortable 41-20 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Hannibal River High on Sept. 22.

The last time Hannibal River and Bridgeport played in a 49-8 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Hannibal River faced off against Barnesville and Bridgeport took on Bradford on Sept. 9 at Bradford High School.

Harrison crushes Alexandria Campbell County

Harrison controlled the action to earn an impressive 33-7 win against Alexandria Campbell County in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 20-7 lead over the Camels at halftime.

Harrison charged to a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Harrison squared off with Cincinnati Western Hills in a football game.

Heath overwhelms Hebron Lakewood

Heath raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Hebron Lakewood for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Heath a 20-0 lead over Hebron Lakewood.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Heath breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 48-7.

Last season, Heath and Hebron Lakewood faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Heath High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Zanesville and Heath took on Granville on Sept. 8 at Granville High School.

Hilliard Bradley slips past Upper Arlington

Hilliard Bradley topped Upper Arlington 24-22 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 10-10 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Hilliard Bradley took control in the third quarter with a 24-10 advantage over Upper Arlington.

The Golden Bears closed the lead with a 12-0 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Upper Arlington and Hilliard Bradley played in a 29-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Upper Arlington faced off against Westerville Central and Hilliard Bradley took on Marysville on Sept. 8 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Hilliard Darby slips past Marysville

Hilliard Darby posted a narrow 15-14 win over Marysville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Marysville started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Hilliard Darby at the end of the first quarter.

The Monarchs had a 14-7 edge on the Panthers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

An 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Panthers’ defeat of the Monarchs.

Last season, Marysville and Hilliard Darby faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marysville faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Hilliard Darby took on Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 8 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Hillsboro exhales after close call with Chillicothe

Hillsboro topped Chillicothe 23-17 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Chillicothe High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Chillicothe and Hillsboro faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Chillicothe faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Hillsboro took on Williamsburg on Sept. 8 at Williamsburg High School.

Holgate prevails over Sebring

Holgate dominated Sebring 64-14 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Recently on Sept. 8, Holgate squared off with Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in a football game.

Howard East Knox allows no points against Mt. Gilead

Defense dominated as Howard East Knox pitched a 28-0 shutout of Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Howard East Knox opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mt. Gilead through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Howard East Knox steamrolled to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mt Gilead faced off against Loudonville and Howard East Knox took on Centerburg on Sept. 8 at Howard East Knox High School.

Huber Heights Wayne bests Beavercreek

Huber Heights Wayne scored early and often to roll over Beavercreek 49-27 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Huber Heights Wayne opened with a 21-14 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Beavers’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-21.

The Warriors held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Beavercreek faced off against Springboro and Huber Heights Wayne took on Springfield on Sept. 8 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Hunting Valley University tops Gates Mills Gilmour

Hunting Valley University knocked off Gates Mills Gilmour 36-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Sept. 22.

Hunting Valley University jumped in front of Gates Mills Gilmour 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-15 halftime margin.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Preppers held on with a 15-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hunting Valley University and Gates Mills Gilmour faced off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Hunting Valley University School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Chardon NDCL and Hunting Valley University took on East Cleveland Shaw on Sept. 14 at Hunting Valley University School.

Ironton’s speedy start jolts Chesapeake

Ironton broke to an early lead and topped Chesapeake 48-7 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The last time Ironton and Chesapeake played in a 62-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Chesapeake faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Ironton took on Ona Cabell Midland on Sept. 9 at Ironton High School.

Jackson darts by Washington Court House Washington

Jackson rolled past Washington Court House Washington for a comfortable 49-21 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Ironmen registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Blue Lions.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Ironmen held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jackson and Washington Court House Washington squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley and Jackson took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Sept. 8 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Jamestown Greeneview allows no points against Springfield Greenon

Defense dominated as Jamestown Greeneview pitched a 48-0 shutout of Springfield Greenon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Jamestown Greeneview opened with a 34-0 advantage over Springfield Greenon through the first quarter.

Jamestown Greeneview breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and Springfield Greenon squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Springfield Greenon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Springfield Greenon faced off against Springfield Northeastern and Jamestown Greeneview took on West Jefferson on Sept. 8 at West Jefferson High School.

Johnstown thwarts Johnstown Northridge’s quest

Johnstown grabbed a 26-14 victory at the expense of Johnstown Northridge during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Johnstown opened with a 14-0 advantage over Johnstown Northridge through the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 14-14 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Johnstown jumped over Johnstown Northridge 26-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Johnstown and Johnstown Northridge faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Johnstown faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Johnstown Northridge took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Sept. 8 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Kansas Lakota tacks win on Willard

Kansas Lakota rolled past Willard for a comfortable 36-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Kansas Lakota opened with a 7-0 advantage over Willard through the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense pulled in front for a 23-7 lead over the Crimson Flashes at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Willard and Kansas Lakota squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Kansas Lakota High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kansas Lakota faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Willard took on Elmore Woodmore on Sept. 8 at Willard High School.

Kettering Alter allows no points against Dayton Carroll

Kettering Alter’s defense throttled Dayton Carroll, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Kettering Alter jumped in front of Dayton Carroll 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights’ offense roared in front for a 35-0 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

Kettering Alter breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Kettering Alter and Dayton Carroll played in a 22-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Dayton Carroll squared off with Cincinnati Northwest in a football game.

Kettering Fairmont overcomes Springfield in seat-squirming affair

Kettering Fairmont topped Springfield 10-7 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Firebirds’ offense jumped in front for a 10-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Springfield got within 10-7.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

The last time Springfield and Kettering Fairmont played in a 21-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Clayton Northmont and Springfield took on Huber Heights Wayne on Sept. 8 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Kings Mill Kings pushes over Cincinnati West Clermont

Kings Mill Kings handed Cincinnati West Clermont a tough 21-7 loss on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati West Clermont played in a 34-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kings Mill Kings faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

Kirtland allows no points against Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland’s defense throttled Orwell Grand Valley, resulting in a 55-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Kirtland thundered in front of Orwell Grand Valley 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets’ offense stormed in front for a 41-0 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Kirtland steamrolled to a 55-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 9, Kirtland squared off with Garfield Heights Trinity in a football game.

Lancaster carves slim margin over Grove City Central Crossing

Lancaster posted a narrow 24-21 win over Grove City Central Crossing on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The last time Grove City Central Crossing and Lancaster played in a 28-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lancaster faced off against New Albany and Grove City Central Crossing took on Grove City on Sept. 8 at Grove City High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae takes down Warren Champion

Leavittsburg LaBrae earned a convincing 28-7 win over Warren Champion at Warren Champion High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The last time Warren Champion and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 37-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Warren Champion faced off against Brookfield and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Garrettsville Garfield on Sept. 8 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Lebanon earns stressful win over Cincinnati Turpin

Lebanon posted a narrow 14-11 win over Cincinnati Turpin for an Ohio high school football victory at Lebanon High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Lebanon a 7-3 lead over Cincinnati Turpin.

The Warriors registered a 14-3 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Cincinnati Turpin fought back in the third quarter to make it 14-11.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati Turpin squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lebanon faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Cincinnati Turpin took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Leipsic takes advantage of early margin to defeat Spencerville

Leipsic left no doubt in recording a 40-6 win over Spencerville for an Ohio high school football victory at Spencerville High on Sept. 22.

Leipsic opened with a 13-0 advantage over Spencerville through the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a monstrous 27-0 gap over the Bearcats at halftime.

Leipsic pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings and the Bearcats each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Leipsic and Spencerville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Leipsic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Spencerville faced off against Columbus Grove and Leipsic took on Harrod Allen East on Sept. 8 at Leipsic High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange’s early pace exhausts Hilliard Davidson

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 17-14 win against Hilliard Davidson in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange darted in front of Hilliard Davidson 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Wildcats fought to 10-7.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 17-14.

Last season, Hilliard Davidson and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Hilliard Darby and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Sept. 8 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake overwhelms St. Paris Graham

Lewistown Indian Lake recorded a big victory over St. Paris Graham 34-7 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Lewistown Indian Lake pulled in front of St. Paris Graham 34-7 to begin the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time St Paris Graham and Lewistown Indian Lake played in a 32-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, St Paris Graham faced off against Urbana and Lewistown Indian Lake took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Sept. 8 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Liberty Center sets early tone to dominate Bryan

An early dose of momentum helped Liberty Center to a 63-7 runaway past Bryan in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 21-0 lead over Bryan.

The Tigers fought to a 49-0 halftime margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 56-7.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Liberty Center and Bryan faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Liberty Center faced off against Archbold and Bryan took on Delta on Sept. 8 at Bryan High School.

Liberty Township Lakota East thwarts Cincinnati Colerain’s quest

Liberty Township Lakota East handed Cincinnati Colerain a tough 21-6 loss on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Liberty Township Lakota East a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Colerain.

The Thunderhawks’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Liberty Township Lakota East jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Fairfield and Cincinnati Colerain took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Lima darts past Toledo Woodward with early burst

Lima took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Toledo Woodward 56-6 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lima a 30-0 lead over Toledo Woodward.

The Spartans fought to a 42-6 halftime margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lima faced off against Sylvania Northview and Toledo Woodward took on Toledo Rogers on Sept. 14 at Toledo Rogers High School.

Lima Bath escapes Ottawa-Glandorf in thin win

Lima Bath topped Ottawa-Glandorf 28-21 in a tough tilt at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lima Bath a 14-7 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 14-14 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Lima Bath moved ahead of Ottawa-Glandorf 28-21 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Bath squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Elida and Lima Bath took on Kenton on Sept. 8 at Kenton High School.

Lima Perry squeezes past North Baltimore

Lima Perry posted a narrow 14-6 win over North Baltimore in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Lima Perry opened with a 7-0 advantage over North Baltimore through the first quarter.

Lima Perry jumped to a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Sept. 8, North Baltimore faced off against Cory-Rawson and Lima Perry took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Sept. 8 at Lima Perry High School.

Lisbon earns stressful win over Hanoverton United

Lisbon topped Hanoverton United 21-20 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Lisbon darted in front of Hanoverton United 21-20 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Golden Eagles were both scoreless.

The last time Hanoverton United and Lisbon played in a 45-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lisbon faced off against East Palestine and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on Sept. 8 at Columbiana High School.

London scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Bellefontaine

An early dose of momentum helped London to a 36-6 runaway past Bellefontaine in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave London a 14-0 lead over Bellefontaine.

The Red Raiders’ offense roared in front for a 28-6 lead over the Chieftains at the intermission.

London stormed to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time London and Bellefontaine played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bellefontaine faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and London took on Springfield Shawnee on Sept. 8 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail takes advantage of early margin to defeat New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

A swift early pace pushed Lore City Buckeye Trail past New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic Friday 57-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Windham on Sept. 8 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Loveland shuts out Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Loveland’s defense throttled Cincinnati Walnut Hills, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The last time Loveland and Cincinnati Walnut Hills played in a 48-15 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Loveland faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Walnut Hills took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

Lowellville outlasts Mineral Ridge

Lowellville pushed past Mineral Ridge for a 38-21 win in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The last time Lowellville and Mineral Ridge played in a 21-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lowellville faced off against Vienna Mathews and Mineral Ridge took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Sept. 8 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Lucasville Valley slips past McDermott Northwest

Lucasville Valley topped McDermott Northwest 7-6 in a tough tilt on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Lucasville Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over McDermott Northwest through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Mohawks made it 7-6.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, McDermott Northwest and Lucasville Valley squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, McDermott Northwest faced off against Wheelersburg and Lucasville Valley took on Waverly on Sept. 8 at Waverly High School.

Lyndhurst Brush scores early, pulls away from Cleveland Central Catholic

Lyndhurst Brush left no doubt in recording a 25-6 win over Cleveland Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Lyndhurst Brush opened with a 13-0 advantage over Cleveland Central Catholic through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Arcs held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Eastlake North.

Madison takes advantage of early margin to defeat Ashtabula Lakeside

Madison controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-20 victory over Ashtabula Lakeside at Madison High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Madison faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Madison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Madison faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Pepper Pike Orange on Sept. 8 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

Malvern overwhelms Strasburg

Malvern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-6 win over Strasburg on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Malvern opened with a 14-0 advantage over Strasburg through the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Malvern thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Malvern and Strasburg played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Strasburg faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Malvern took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Sept. 8 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Mansfield overpowers Lexington in thorough fashion

Mansfield earned a convincing 37-10 win over Lexington on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Mansfield stormed in front of Lexington 28-10 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Mansfield pulled to a 30-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Lexington squared off with Mt Vernon in a football game.

Maria Stein Marion Local earns narrow win over Versailles

Maria Stein Marion Local finally found a way to top Versailles 14-13 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Versailles showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Maria Stein Marion Local as the first quarter ended.

The Flyers and the Tigers dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

The third quarter gave Maria Stein Marion Local a 14-7 lead over Versailles.

The Tigers enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Versailles squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Versailles took on New Bremen on Sept. 8 at Versailles High School.

Marion Elgin scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Crestline

Marion Elgin left no doubt in recording a 59-14 win over Crestline in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Marion Elgin opened with a 22-0 advantage over Crestline through the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 44-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Marion Elgin stormed to a 59-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Comets 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marion Elgin faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and Crestline took on Morral Ridgedale on Sept. 8 at Crestline High School.

Marion Harding posts win at Caledonia River Valley’s expense

Marion Harding collected a solid win over Caledonia River Valley in a 27-13 verdict on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Marion Harding darted in front of Caledonia River Valley 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Vikings made it 7-6.

Caledonia River Valley moved ahead of Marion Harding 13-7 to start the fourth quarter.

The Presidents fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Marion Harding faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marion Harding faced off against Shelby and Caledonia River Valley took on Ontario on Sept. 8 at Ontario High School.

Marion Pleasant edges past Bellville Clear Fork in tough test

Marion Pleasant posted a narrow 30-22 win over Bellville Clear Fork in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a close 16-14 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

Bellville Clear Fork took the lead 22-16 to start the final quarter.

The Spartans rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Colts 14-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Marion Pleasant played in a 28-19 game on Oct. 8, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marion Pleasant faced off against Marengo Highland and Bellville Clear Fork took on Galion on Sept. 8 at Galion High School.

Mason edges past Middletown in tough test

Mason posted a narrow 17-14 win over Middletown for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Middletown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Mason as the first quarter ended.

The Middies climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 14-3 lead at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Comets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Middies 14-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Mason and Middletown played in a 10-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown took on West Chester Lakota West on Sept. 8 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Massillon scores early, pulls away from Middletown

An early dose of momentum helped Massillon to a 41-7 runaway past Middletown in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 28-7 lead over Middletown.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Massillon stormed to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Massillon and Middletown played in a 42-24 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Massillon squared off with Elkhart in a football game.

Massillon Perry tacks win on Louisville

Massillon Perry’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Louisville 49-6 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Massillon Perry jumped in front of Louisville 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a giant 42-6 gap over the Leopards at the intermission.

Massillon Perry charged to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Massillon Perry and Louisville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Massillon Perry High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Louisville faced off against North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry took on Canton McKinley on Sept. 8 at Massillon Perry High School.

Maumee overpowers Millbury Lake in thorough fashion

Maumee raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-21 win over Millbury Lake in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Maumee darted in front of Millbury Lake 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 35-21 advantage at intermission over the Flyers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Maumee faced off against Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake took on Pemberville Eastwood on Sept. 8 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Mayfield overwhelms Eastlake North

Mayfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 36-10 win against Eastlake North in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense roared in front for a 28-3 lead over the Rangers at halftime.

Mayfield jumped to a 36-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers outpointed the Wildcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Mayfield and Eastlake North played in a 40-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Eastlake North faced off against Lyndhurst Brush and Mayfield took on Solon on Sept. 14 at Solon High School.

McArthur Vinton County allows no points against Albany Alexander

McArthur Vinton County’s defense throttled Albany Alexander, resulting in a 62-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Albany Alexander High on Sept. 22.

McArthur Vinton County opened with a 19-0 advantage over Albany Alexander through the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a monstrous 33-0 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

McArthur Vinton County breathed fire to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time McArthur Vinton County and Albany Alexander played in a 48-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Albany Alexander faced off against The Plains Athens and McArthur Vinton County took on Pomeroy Meigs on Sept. 8 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

McComb dominates Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

McComb handled Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 61-26 in an impressive showing on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Last season, McComb and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Vanlue and McComb took on Van Buren on Sept. 8 at Van Buren High School.

McDonald rides to cruise-control win over Atwater Waterloo

McDonald controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-12 win against Atwater Waterloo during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, McDonald and Atwater Waterloo squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Atwater Waterloo faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and McDonald took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Sept. 8 at McDonald High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley shuts out Mt. Victory Ridgemont

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley’s defense throttled Mt. Victory Ridgemont, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Mt Victory Ridgemont squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Lima Perry and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Marion Elgin on Sept. 8 at Marion Elgin High School.

Medina defense stifles Euclid

Medina’s defense throttled Euclid, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Medina darted in front of Euclid 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Battling Bees registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Medina thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Medina and Euclid squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Euclid High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Medina faced off against Mentor and Euclid took on Shaker Heights on Sept. 8 at Euclid High School.

Mentor allows no points against Solon

A suffocating defense helped Mentor handle Solon 42-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Last season, Mentor and Solon squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Mentor High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Solon faced off against Mayfield and Mentor took on Medina on Sept. 8 at Mentor High School.

Mentor Lake Catholic tops Canton Central Catholic

Mentor Lake Catholic pushed past Canton Central Catholic for a 37-20 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Mentor Lake Catholic High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Canton Central Catholic and Mentor Lake Catholic faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Canton Central Catholic took on Salem on Sept. 8 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Milford shuts out Morrow Little Miami

Milford’s defense throttled Morrow Little Miami, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Milford a 21-0 lead over Morrow Little Miami.

Milford jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Milford and Morrow Little Miami squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Morrow Little Miami took on Lebanon on Sept. 8 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

Minster carves slim margin over St. Henry

Minster finally found a way to top St. Henry 7-2 at St. Henry on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Minster opened with a 7-0 advantage over St. Henry through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as St. Henry fought to within 7-2.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Minster and St. Henry faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Minster High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, St. Henry faced off against Rockford Parkway and Minster took on Fort Recovery on Sept. 8 at Fort Recovery High School.

Mt. Orab Western Brown squeezes past Batavia

Mt. Orab Western Brown posted a narrow 51-47 win over Batavia in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Mt. Orab Western Brown a 22-15 lead over Batavia.

The Broncos and the Bulldogs battled to a standoff at 22-22 as the third quarter began.

Batavia moved ahead by earning a 36-30 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Broncos, as they climbed out of a hole with a 51-47 scoring margin.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Batavia faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Batavia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Jackson and Batavia took on Cincinnati Shroder on Sept. 8 at Batavia High School.

Napoleon takes advantage of early margin to defeat Fremont Ross

Napoleon took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Fremont Ross 41-21 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Napoleon opened with a 20-0 advantage over Fremont Ross through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Wildcats and the Little Giants each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Napoleon faced off against Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Fremont Ross took on Toledo Whitmer on Sept. 8 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Nelsonville-York rally stops Pomeroy Meigs

Nelsonville-York overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 47-14 win over Pomeroy Meigs at Pomeroy Meigs High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Pomeroy Meigs started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Nelsonville-York at the end of the first quarter.

The Buckeyes’ offense roared in front for a 40-14 lead over the Marauders at the intermission.

Nelsonville-York steamrolled to a 47-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Pomeroy Meigs faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Nelsonville-York took on Bexley on Sept. 14 at Nelsonville-York High School.

New Albany earns stressful win over Grove City

New Albany finally found a way to top Grove City 25-24 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Greyhounds darted a slim margin over the Eagles as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Grove City enjoyed a 24-13 lead over New Albany to start the fourth quarter.

The Eagles pulled off a stirring 12-0 final quarter to trip the Greyhounds.

Last season, New Albany and Grove City faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Grove City faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and New Albany took on Lancaster on Sept. 8 at Lancaster High School.

New Bremen dominates Fort Recovery

New Bremen rolled past Fort Recovery for a comfortable 35-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave New Bremen a 7-0 lead over Fort Recovery.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Bremen and Fort Recovery squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Fort Recovery faced off against Minster and New Bremen took on Versailles on Sept. 8 at Versailles High School.

New Concord John Glenn sets early tone to dominate Byesville Meadowbrook

New Concord John Glenn rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 45-6 win over Byesville Meadowbrook on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

New Concord John Glenn opened with a 21-0 advantage over Byesville Meadowbrook through the first quarter.

The Little Muskies opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

New Concord John Glenn thundered to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Colts rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Little Muskies prevailed.

The last time New Concord John Glenn and Byesville Meadowbrook played in a 28-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Coshocton and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Crooksville on Sept. 8 at Crooksville High School.

New Lebanon Dixie squeezes past Bradford

New Lebanon Dixie finally found a way to top Bradford 29-28 for an Ohio high school football victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Sept. 22.

Bradford showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-0 advantage over New Lebanon Dixie as the first quarter ended.

The Railroaders moved ahead by earning an 18-15 advantage over the Greyhounds at the end of the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Greyhounds, as they climbed out of a hole with a 29-28 scoring margin.

The last time New Lebanon Dixie and Bradford played in a 35-14 game on Sept. 24, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North and Bradford took on Bridgeport on Sept. 9 at Bradford High School.

New Lexington denies Coshocton’s challenge

New Lexington grabbed a 19-7 victory at the expense of Coshocton during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

New Lexington darted to a 12-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers and the Redskins each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Coshocton faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Lexington faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton took on New Concord John Glenn on Sept. 8 at Coshocton High School.

New Madison Tri-Village routs Lewisburg Tri-County North

New Madison Tri-Village scored early and often to roll over Lewisburg Tri-County North 55-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The last time New Madison Tri-Village and Lewisburg Tri-County North played in a 42-12 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on New Lebanon Dixie on Sept. 8 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local crushes North Jackson Jackson-Milton

New Middletown Springfield Local’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from North Jackson Jackson-Milton 35-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Atwater Waterloo and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Mineral Ridge on Sept. 8 at Mineral Ridge High School.

New Paris National Trail claims victory against Arcanum

New Paris National Trail pushed past Arcanum for a 33-19 win in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave New Paris National Trail a 13-6 lead over Arcanum.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Blazers and the Trojans were both scoreless.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 19-12.

The Blazers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

The last time New Paris National Trail and Arcanum played in a 30-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Arcanum faced off against Ansonia.

New Philadelphia dominates Mt. Vernon

New Philadelphia earned a convincing 35-10 win over Mt. Vernon on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave New Philadelphia an 8-3 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The Quakers registered a 22-3 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Quakers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Mt Vernon squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Philadelphia faced off against Ashland and Mt Vernon took on Lexington on Sept. 8 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

New Richmond bests Goshen

New Richmond recorded a big victory over Goshen 49-13 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

New Richmond opened with an 8-7 advantage over Goshen through the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 37-13 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

New Richmond steamrolled to a 43-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, New Richmond and Goshen faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Goshen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Richmond faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Goshen took on Cincinnati Woodward on Sept. 8 at Goshen High School.

Newark Licking Valley shuts out Zanesville

Newark Licking Valley’s defense throttled Zanesville, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Newark Licking Valley and Zanesville squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Johnstown and Zanesville took on Hebron Lakewood on Sept. 8 at Zanesville High School.

Newcomerstown takes advantage of early margin to defeat East Canton

Newcomerstown broke to an early lead and topped East Canton 46-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Newcomerstown a 26-7 lead over East Canton.

The Trojans registered a 39-7 advantage at halftime over the Hornets.

Newcomerstown thundered to a 46-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Newcomerstown and East Canton played in a 26-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Newcomerstown faced off against Barnesville and East Canton took on Louisville St Thomas Aquinas on Sept. 8 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

Niles races in front to defeat East Liverpool Beaver Local

Niles controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-14 victory over East Liverpool Beaver Local in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Niles opened with a 20-6 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver Local through the first quarter.

The Red Dragons opened a lopsided 42-7 gap over the Beavers at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against East Liverpool and Niles took on Hubbard on Sept. 8 at Niles McKinley High School.

North Lewisburg Triad denies Milford Center Fairbanks’ challenge

North Lewisburg Triad knocked off Milford Center Fairbanks 31-18 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to an 8-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

North Lewisburg Triad darted to a 16-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.

Last season, North Lewisburg Triad and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against London Madison-Plains and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Springfield Catholic Central on Sept. 8 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Oak Harbor allows no points against Fostoria

Defense dominated as Oak Harbor pitched a 56-0 shutout of Fostoria on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Oak Harbor a 7-0 lead over Fostoria.

The Rockets fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Redmen’s expense.

Oak Harbor steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Oak Harbor and Fostoria played in a 55-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Oak Harbor faced off against Maumee and Fostoria took on Genoa Area on Sept. 8 at Genoa Area High School.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep dominates Toledo St. Francis de Sales

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep earned a convincing 35-7 win over Toledo St. Francis de Sales at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep on Sept. 22 in Michigan football action.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Toledo St. Francis de Sales faced off against Novi Detroit Catholic Central.

Oregon Clay’s speedy start jolts Bowling Green

Oregon Clay left no doubt in recording a 56-28 win over Bowling Green in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bowling Green faced off against Holland Springfield and Oregon Clay took on Findlay on Sept. 8 at Findlay High School.

Navarre Fairless takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Orrville

Orrville shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 38-28 win over Navarre Fairless for an Ohio high school football victory at Orrville High on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Navarre Fairless, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Orrville through the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons jumped a tight margin over the Red Riders as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Orrville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-21 lead over Navarre Fairless.

The Red Riders held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Navarre Fairless and Orrville faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Navarre Fairless High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Orrville faced off against Canton South and Navarre Fairless took on Wooster Triway on Sept. 8 at Wooster Triway High School.

Ottawa Hills delivers statement win over Northwood

It was a tough night for Northwood which was overmatched by Ottawa Hills in this 39-7 verdict.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Northwood squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Northwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Ottawa Hills faced off against Ottawa Lake Whiteford and Northwood took on Erie-Mason on Sept. 8 at Northwood High School.

Paden City scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Belpre

Paden City rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-7 win over Belpre for a West Virginia high school football victory at Paden City High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Paden City a 14-0 lead over Belpre.

The Wildcats’ offense breathed fire in front for a 26-7 lead over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Paden City pulled to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Belpre squared off with Waterford in a football game.

Painesville Harvey darts by Mantua Crestwood

Painesville Harvey handled Mantua Crestwood 49-16 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Red Raiders fought to a 29-0 halftime margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Painesville Harvey and Mantua Crestwood were both scoreless.

The Red Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-16 edge.

Last season, Painesville Harvey and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Wickliffe and Painesville Harvey took on Brooklyn on Sept. 8 at Brooklyn High School.

Painesville Riverside crushes Willoughby South

Painesville Riverside’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Willoughby South 56-8 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Willoughby South squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Willoughby South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Painesville Riverside faced off against Maple Heights and Willoughby South took on Mentor Lake Catholic on Sept. 8 at Willoughby South High School.

Pandora-Gilboa overwhelms Worthington Christian

Pandora-Gilboa raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-14 win over Worthington Christian on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Pandora-Gilboa opened with a 14-7 advantage over Worthington Christian through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a close 27-14 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Pandora-Gilboa pulled to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Arcadia and Worthington Christian took on Cincinnati Hills Christian on Sept. 8 at Worthington Christian High School.

Paulding rides to cruise-control win over Edgerton

Paulding raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-20 win over Edgerton during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Paulding an 8-0 lead over Edgerton.

The Panthers registered a 36-6 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Paulding charged to a 48-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs managed an 8-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Edgerton and Paulding played in a 48-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Edgerton faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Paulding took on Defiance Ayersville on Sept. 8 at Paulding High School.

Pemberville Eastwood overcomes deficit and Rossford

Pemberville Eastwood fought back from a slow start and rolled to 48-10 win over Rossford in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Rossford started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Pemberville Eastwood at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 21-10 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Pemberville Eastwood stormed to a 48-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Pemberville Eastwood and Rossford played in a 58-41 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Millbury Lake and Rossford took on Tontogany Otsego on Sept. 8 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

Perry allows no points against Rocky River Lutheran West

Defense dominated as Perry pitched a 33-0 shutout of Rocky River Lutheran West for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Perry opened with an 8-0 advantage over Rocky River Lutheran West through the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Longhorns at halftime.

Perry thundered to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Perry faced off against Jefferson and Rocky River Lutheran West took on Geneva on Sept. 8 at Rocky River Lutheran West High School.

Perrysburg defense stifles Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg’s defense throttled Sylvania Northview, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Perrysburg opened with a 27-0 advantage over Sylvania Northview through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets opened a colossal 48-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Perrysburg and Sylvania Northview faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Perrysburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Perrysburg faced off against Sylvania Southview and Sylvania Northview took on Lima on Sept. 8 at Lima Senior High School.

Pickerington Central overwhelms Newark

Pickerington Central dismissed Newark by a 41-7 count during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Pickerington Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newark through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a lopsided 41-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Newark showed its spirit while rallying to within 41-7 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Pickerington Central and Newark played in a 35-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pickerington Central faced off against Pickerington North and Newark took on Thomas Worthington on Sept. 8 at Newark High School.

Pickerington North escapes Westerville Central in thin win

Pickerington North posted a narrow 16-14 win over Westerville Central on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 14-14 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Pickerington North jumped ahead of Westerville Central 16-14 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville Central and Pickerington North faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pickerington North faced off against Pickerington Central and Westerville Central took on Upper Arlington on Sept. 8 at Upper Arlington High School.

Pioneer North Central scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Vanlue

Pioneer North Central scored early and often in a 48-16 win over Vanlue in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Pioneer North Central a 24-0 lead over Vanlue.

The Eagles fought to a 40-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Pioneer North Central thundered to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats managed a 16-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pioneer North Central faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Vanlue took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Sept. 8 at Vanlue High School.

Super start fuels Plain City Jonathan Alder’s victory over Urbana

Plain City Jonathan Alder broke in front early and tripped Urbana for a 41-33 win in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 14-0 lead over Urbana.

The Hillclimbers didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 27-21 at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Plain City Jonathan Alder and Urbana locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Pioneers held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Richwood North Union and Urbana took on St Paris Graham on Sept. 8 at St Paris Graham High School.

Portsmouth earns stressful win over Coal Grove

Portsmouth finally found a way to top Coal Grove 14-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Portsmouth darted to a 14-6 bulge over Coal Grove as the final quarter began.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Portsmouth and Coal Grove faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Coal Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Portsmouth faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Coal Grove took on South Point on Sept. 8 at Coal Grove High School.

Proctorville Fairland escapes Gallipolis Gallia in thin win

Proctorville Fairland finally found a way to top Gallipolis Gallia 40-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Proctorville Fairland opened with a 6-0 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Gallipolis Gallia didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-20 in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 15-12 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gallipolis Gallia and Proctorville Fairland played in a 43-35 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Chesapeake.

Ravenna claims tight victory against Mogadore Field

Ravenna finally found a way to top Mogadore Field 21-13 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Ravens opened a thin 14-13 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Ravenna jumped to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Mogadore Field and Ravenna squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Ravenna High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Mogadore Field squared off with Akron Springfield in a football game.

Richmond Heights barely beats Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Richmond Heights posted a narrow 12-6 win over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Fairview Park Fairview and Richmond Heights took on Hunting Valley University on Sept. 8 at Hunting Valley University School.

Riverside Stebbins survives for narrow win over Dayton West Carrollton

Riverside Stebbins topped Dayton West Carrollton 23-20 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Riverside Stebbins High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Riverside Stebbins and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Xenia and Dayton West Carrollton took on Troy on Sept. 8 at Troy High School.

Rootstown takes down Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Rootstown dominated Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 37-6 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Last season, Rootstown and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Rootstown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against East Canton and Rootstown took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Sept. 8 at Rootstown High School.

Salineville Southern Local scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss East Palestine

A swift early pace pushed Salineville Southern Local past East Palestine Friday 42-7 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Salineville Southern Local a 21-0 lead over East Palestine.

The Indians registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Salineville Southern Local jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Salineville Southern Local and East Palestine played in a 45-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Salineville Southern Local faced off against Wellsville and East Palestine took on Lisbon on Sept. 8 at East Palestine High School.

Sarahsville Shenandoah collects victory over Rayland Buckeye Local

Sarahsville Shenandoah collected a solid win over Rayland Buckeye Local in a 44-33 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Sarahsville Shenandoah High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Sarahsville Shenandoah an 8-0 lead over Rayland Buckeye Local.

The Zeps opened a giant 30-13 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Rayland Buckeye Local fought to within 36-21.

The Panthers rallied with a 12-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Zeps prevailed.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Rayland Buckeye Local faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Brownsville Area on Sept. 8 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Shelby routs Marengo Highland

Shelby rolled past Marengo Highland for a comfortable 48-14 victory on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Whippets opened a thin 26-14 gap over the Fighting Scots at halftime.

Shelby thundered to a 33-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Whippets held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Shelby faced off against Marion Harding and Marengo Highland took on Marion Pleasant on Sept. 8 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Sidney’s speedy start jolts Greenville

Sidney rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-7 win over Greenville during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Sidney a 21-0 lead over Greenville.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense charged in front for a 28-7 lead over the Green Wave at halftime.

Sidney breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sidney and Greenville squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Greenville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Sidney faced off against Fairborn and Greenville took on Vandalia Butler on Sept. 8 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Sidney Lehman Catholic carves slim margin over Tipp City Bethel

Sidney Lehman Catholic topped Tipp City Bethel 31-27 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Tipp City Bethel showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Sidney Lehman Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Cavaliers kept a 21-14 intermission margin at the Bees’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bees outpointed the Cavaliers 13-10 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Tipp City Bethel and Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tipp City Bethel faced off against De Graff Riverside.

Springfield Catholic Central comes up short in matchup with South Charleston Southeastern

South Charleston Southeastern grabbed a 41-22 victory at the expense of Springfield Catholic Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Irish.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, South Charleston Southeastern and Springfield Catholic Central faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at South Charleston Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and South Charleston Southeastern took on West Liberty-Salem on Sept. 8 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

South Point bests Ironton Rock Hill

South Point controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-20 win against Ironton Rock Hill in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and South Point faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Portsmouth and South Point took on Coal Grove on Sept. 8 at Coal Grove High School.

Springfield Kenton Ridge defeats New Carlisle Tecumseh

Springfield Kenton Ridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Carlisle Tecumseh 31-8 Friday on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Springfield Kenton Ridge a 14-0 lead over New Carlisle Tecumseh.

The Cougars’ offense breathed fire in front for a 17-0 lead over the Arrows at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Springfield Northwestern and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Sept. 8 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Springfield Shawnee builds initial momentum to defeat Richwood North Union

After jumping in front early, Springfield Shawnee held off Richwood North Union squad for a 17-13 win in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Springfield Shawnee darted in front of Richwood North Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Braves and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Richwood North Union responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 14-7.

The Wildcats closed the lead with a 6-3 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Richwood North Union faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and Springfield Shawnee took on London on Sept. 8 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon dominates Cincinnati North College Hill

St. Bernard Roger Bacon controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-2 win against Cincinnati North College Hill in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati North College Hill squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati North College Hill faced off against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Hamilton Badin on Sept. 8 at Hamilton Badin High School.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place dominates Lockland

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place rolled past Lockland for a comfortable 40-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Last season, Lockland and St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off on Oct. 9, 2021 at St Bernard Saint Bernard-Elmwood Place High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Lockland took on Cincinnati Riverview East on Sept. 8 at Lockland High School.

St. Marys squeezes past Van Wert

St. Marys posted a narrow 21-19 win over Van Wert in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

St. Marys darted in front of Van Wert 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Roughriders and the Cougars were both scoreless.

St. Marys moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders chalked up this decision in spite of the Cougars’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Van Wert and St. Marys faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, St. Marys faced off against Wapakoneta and Van Wert took on Defiance on Sept. 8 at Defiance High School.

St. Clairsville routs Cadiz Harrison Central

St. Clairsville controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-8 win against Cadiz Harrison Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

St. Clairsville darted in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 21-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils opened a colossal 42-8 gap over the Huskies at the intermission.

St. Clairsville pulled to a 49-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, St. Clairsville faced off against Wheeling Central Catholic and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Belmont Union Local on Sept. 8 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Steubenville rallies to rock Wheeling Park

Steubenville rallied from behind to knock off Wheeling Park for a 42-28 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Wheeling Park started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Steubenville at the end of the first quarter.

The Big Red’s offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Steubenville breathed fire to a 42-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Steubenville and Wheeling Park played in a 69-28 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Steubenville faced off against Pittsburgh USO.

Struthers delivers statement win over Hubbard

Struthers rolled past Hubbard for a comfortable 41-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 33-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Struthers steamrolled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Hubbard and Struthers squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hubbard High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Struthers faced off against Girard and Hubbard took on Niles on Sept. 8 at Niles McKinley High School.

Sugar Grove Berne Union allows no points against Millersport

Sugar Grove Berne Union’s defense throttled Millersport, resulting in a 38-0 shutout on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Sugar Grove Berne Union a 19-0 lead over Millersport.

The Rockets’ offense charged in front for a 32-0 lead over the Lakers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Millersport faced off against Corning Miller and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Sept. 8 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Uhrichsville Claymont

An early dose of momentum helped Sugarcreek Garaway to a 42-7 runaway past Uhrichsville Claymont in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

The Pirates opened a huge 35-7 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Carrollton and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Marietta on Sept. 8 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut bests Columbus Franklin Heights

Sunbury Big Walnut left no doubt on Friday, controlling Columbus Franklin Heights from start to finish for a 42-7 victory at Sunbury Big Walnut High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Sunbury Big Walnut charged in front of Columbus Franklin Heights 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 42-7 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Delaware Hayes and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Westerville North on Sept. 8 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Sylvania Southview collects victory over Toledo Scott

Sylvania Southview collected a solid win over Toledo Scott in a 28-12 verdict on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Recently on Sept. 8, Sylvania Southview squared off with Perrysburg in a football game.

The Plains Athens pockets slim win over Logan

The Plains Athens topped Logan 30-21 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Logan High on Sept. 22.

Logan started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over The Plains Athens at the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Logan enjoyed a 14-6 lead over The Plains Athens to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 30-21 scoring margin.

The last time Logan and The Plains Athens played in a 35-13 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Logan faced off against Vincent Warren and The Plains Athens took on Albany Alexander on Sept. 8 at The Plains Athens High School.

Thornville Sheridan defense stifles Warsaw River View

A suffocating defense helped Thornville Sheridan handle Warsaw River View 62-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Thornville Sheridan a 21-0 lead over Warsaw River View.

The Generals opened an enormous 42-0 gap over the Black Bears at halftime.

Thornville Sheridan breathed fire to a 55-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Warsaw River View played in a 53-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Warsaw River View faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Thornville Sheridan took on McConnelsville Morgan on Sept. 8 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Tiffin Columbian survives for narrow win over Sandusky

Tiffin Columbian posted a narrow 42-35 win over Sandusky on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Sandusky showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-6 advantage over Tiffin Columbian as the first quarter ended.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Tornadoes held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson.

Toledo Central Catholic allows no points against Cleveland St. Ignatius

A suffocating defense helped Toledo Central Catholic handle Cleveland St. Ignatius 28-0 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Toledo Central Catholic opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cleveland St. Ignatius through the first quarter.

Toledo Central Catholic stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice and Cleveland St Ignatius took on Youngstown Fitch on Sept. 8 at Youngstown Fitch High School.

Toledo Christian sets early tone to dominate Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Toledo Christian took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 54-6 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Toledo Christian breathed fire in front of Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 54-0 intermission margin at the Lakers’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Toledo Christian and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury were both scoreless.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Holgate and Toledo Christian took on Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian on Sept. 8 at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian High School.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit darts by Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 28-2 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Toledo St. John’s Jesuit a 14-2 lead over Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Titans and the Warriors were both scoreless.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit thundered to a 21-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against River Rouge and Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice took on Toledo Central Catholic on Sept. 8 at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice High School.

Toledo Start claims victory against Toledo Rogers

Toledo Start eventually beat Toledo Rogers 44-30 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Last season, Toledo Start and Toledo Rogers squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Toledo Rogers High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Toledo Rogers faced off against Toledo Woodward.

Toledo Whitmer scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

Toledo Whitmer took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Toledo Whitmer a 14-0 lead over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.

The Generals bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 21-14.

Toledo Whitmer thundered to a 42-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Generals’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Toledo Whitmer squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Fremont Ross and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Napoleon on Sept. 8 at Napoleon High School.

Strong start sends Toronto over Richmond Edison

Toronto grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-20 win against Richmond Edison in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Toronto opened with a 14-0 advantage over Richmond Edison through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Wildcats fought to 14-7.

Toronto darted to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Red Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Toronto squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Toronto squared off with Weirton Madonna in a football game.

Trotwood-Madison shuts out Dayton Belmont

Trotwood-Madison’s defense throttled Dayton Belmont, resulting in a 70-0 shutout on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The last time Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Belmont played in a 43-9 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Dayton Belmont faced off against Dayton Ponitz.

Troy defense stifles Piqua

A suffocating defense helped Troy handle Piqua 14-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Piqua and Troy played in a 59-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Troy faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Piqua took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Sept. 8 at Piqua High School.

Uniontown Green escapes close call with Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Green posted a narrow 31-28 win over Canton GlenOak on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Canton GlenOak, as it began with a 14-3 edge over Uniontown Green through the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles moved ahead by earning a 21-10 advantage over the Bulldogs at the end of the second quarter.

Uniontown Green broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 31-28 lead over Canton GlenOak.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Green played in a 31-24 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Jackson and Canton GlenOak took on Uniontown Lake on Sept. 8 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Uniontown Lake outlasts Massillon Jackson

Uniontown Lake handed Massillon Jackson a tough 19-7 loss in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Massillon Jackson.

The Polar Bears showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7.

Uniontown Lake moved to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Massillon Jackson faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Uniontown Lake faced off against Canton GlenOak and Massillon Jackson took on Uniontown Green on Sept. 8 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Utica escapes Newark Catholic in thin win

Utica topped Newark Catholic 14-7 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Utica High on Sept. 22.

The Redskins fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Green Wave’s expense.

Newark Catholic drew within 14-7 in the third quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Utica squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Newark Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Utica faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Newark Catholic took on Mogadore on Sept. 9 at Newark Catholic High School.

Vandalia Butler holds off Tipp City Tippecanoe

Vandalia Butler finally found a way to top Tipp City Tippecanoe 24-19 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Vandalia Butler a 7-0 lead over Tipp City Tippecanoe.

The Aviators’ offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Red Devils at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Tipp City Tippecanoe made it 24-12.

The Aviators enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Red Devils’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Vandalia Butler squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Vandalia Butler faced off against Greenville and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Piqua on Sept. 8 at Piqua High School.

Vincent Warren holds off Point Pleasant

Vincent Warren topped Point Pleasant 18-17 in a tough tilt on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Vincent Warren jumped in front of Point Pleasant 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors’ offense moved in front for a 12-7 lead over the Big Blacks at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Big Blacks narrowed the gap 10-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Point Pleasant and Vincent Warren played in a 44-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Vincent Warren faced off against Logan.

Wapakoneta takes down Lima Shawnee

Wapakoneta dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-6 win over Lima Shawnee at Lima Shawnee High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Wapakoneta opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lima Shawnee through the first quarter.

The Redskins registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Wapakoneta thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Redskins prevailed.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Lima Shawnee squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lima Shawnee faced off against Celina and Wapakoneta took on St. Marys on Sept. 8 at Wapakoneta High School.

Warren G. Harding narrowly defeats Youngstown Chaney

Warren G. Harding pushed past Youngstown Chaney for a 26-7 win in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Warren G. Harding jumped to a 20-7 bulge over Youngstown Chaney as the fourth quarter began.

The Raiders held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Youngstown Chaney and Warren G. Harding played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Warren G. Harding faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Youngstown Chaney took on Alliance Marlington on Sept. 8 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Waterford allows no points against Matamoras Frontier

Waterford’s defense throttled Matamoras Frontier, resulting in a 31-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The last time Waterford and Matamoras Frontier played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Cameron and Waterford took on Belpre on Sept. 8 at Belpre High School.

Waverly takes down Oak Hill

Waverly earned a convincing 56-7 win over Oak Hill during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Waverly opened with a 28-7 advantage over Oak Hill through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 50-7 advantage at intermission over the Oaks.

Waverly breathed fire to a 56-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waverly and Oak Hill faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Waverly High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Waverly faced off against Lucasville Valley.

Waynesfield-Goshen scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Cory-Rawson

Waynesfield-Goshen scored early and often in a 55-13 win over Cory-Rawson during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cory-Rawson faced off against North Baltimore and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Dola Hardin Northern on Sept. 8 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Waynesville tops Hamilton Ross

Waynesville rolled past Hamilton Ross for a comfortable 30-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Waynesville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hamilton Ross through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 17-7 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Waynesville faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Hamilton Ross took on Wilmington on Sept. 8 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Wellston races in front to defeat Bidwell River Valley

A swift early pace pushed Wellston past Bidwell River Valley Friday 48-12 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Wellston a 21-0 lead over Bidwell River Valley.

The Golden Rockets fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Wellston breathed fire to a 42-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Rockets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bidwell River Valley and Wellston squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wellston faced off against West Portsmouth West and Bidwell River Valley took on Nelsonville-York on Sept. 8 at Nelsonville-York High School.

West Chester Lakota West sprints past Cincinnati Sycamore

West Chester Lakota West grabbed a 34-14 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Sycamore in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

West Chester Lakota West opened with a 14-6 advantage over Cincinnati Sycamore through the first quarter.

The Aviators rallied in the second quarter by making it 21-14.

West Chester Lakota West moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and West Chester Lakota West took on Middletown on Sept. 8 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

West Jefferson dominates Mechanicsburg

It was a tough night for Mechanicsburg which was overmatched by West Jefferson in this 33-7 verdict.

West Jefferson jumped in front of Mechanicsburg 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Roughriders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

Last season, Mechanicsburg and West Jefferson faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at West Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, West Jefferson faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Mechanicsburg took on Cedarville on Sept. 8 at Cedarville High School.

West Lafayette Ridgewood records thin win against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley

West Lafayette Ridgewood finally found a way to top Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 14-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

The Trojans had a 7-6 edge on the Generals at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Generals fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Trojans.

Last season, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Malvern and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Beloit West Branch on Sept. 8 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

West Liberty-Salem’s speedy start jolts Springfield Northeastern

West Liberty-Salem controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-7 victory over Springfield Northeastern in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

West Liberty-Salem opened with a 21-0 advantage over Springfield Northeastern through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at the Jets’ expense.

West Liberty-Salem thundered to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Northeastern and West Liberty-Salem played in a 33-10 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, West Liberty-Salem faced off against South Charleston Southeastern and Springfield Northeastern took on Springfield Greenon on Sept. 8 at Springfield Greenon High School.

West Milton Milton-Union escapes close call with Casstown Miami East

West Milton Milton-Union posted a narrow 28-25 win over Casstown Miami East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Casstown Miami East, as it began with a 7-0 edge over West Milton Milton-Union through the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings moved a small margin over the Bulldogs as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

The scoreboard showed Casstown Miami East with a 19-14 lead over West Milton Milton-Union heading into the third quarter.

The Bulldogs pulled off a stirring 14-6 final quarter to trip the Vikings.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and Casstown Miami East played in a 49-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Casstown Miami East faced off against Dayton Northridge.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West rides to cruise-control win over Minford

West Portsmouth West dismissed Minford by a 34-7 count at West Portsmouth West High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

West Portsmouth West moved in front of Minford 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Senators fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Falcons’ expense.

West Portsmouth West steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Minford squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Minford High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, West Portsmouth West faced off against Wellston.

West Unity Hilltop scores early, pulls away from Oregon Cardinal Stritch

An early dose of momentum helped West Unity Hilltop to a 32-2 runaway past Oregon Cardinal Stritch for an Ohio high school football victory at Oregon Cardinal Stritch High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave West Unity Hilltop a 12-2 lead over Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

West Unity Hilltop breathed fire to a 26-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Montpelier and West Unity Hilltop took on Pioneer North Central on Sept. 8 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Westerville South pockets slim win over Westerville North

Westerville South topped Westerville North 21-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Westerville South High on Sept. 22.

Westerville South moved in front of Westerville North 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Westerville North made it 21-13.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Westerville South faced off against Dublin Scioto and Westerville North took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Sept. 8 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Wickliffe tacks win on Garfield Heights Trinity

Wickliffe handled Garfield Heights Trinity 28-7 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Wickliffe jumped over Garfield Heights Trinity 21-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Garfield Heights Trinity and Wickliffe squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Garfield Heights Trinity High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wickliffe faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Garfield Heights Trinity took on Kirtland on Sept. 9 at Garfield Heights Trinity High School.

Williamsburg rides to cruise-control win over Fayetteville

Williamsburg rolled past Fayetteville for a comfortable 48-6 victory during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Williamsburg and Fayetteville faced off on Sept. 24, 2021 at Williamsburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Williamsburg faced off against Hillsboro and Fayetteville took on Beaver Eastern on Sept. 8 at Beaver Eastern High School.

Williamsport Westfall rides to cruise-control win over Chillicothe Southeastern

Williamsport Westfall recorded a big victory over Chillicothe Southeastern 62-28 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Williamsport Westfall and Chillicothe Southeastern squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Sept. 8 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Williamstown escapes close call with Marietta

Williamstown topped Marietta 22-19 in a tough tilt at Williamstown High on Sept. 22 in West Virginia football action.

Marietta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Williamstown as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 19-6 lead at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Yellowjackets fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Tigers.

Last season, Williamstown and Marietta squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marietta faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley scores early, pulls away from Franklin Furnace Green

Willow Wood Symmes Valley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Franklin Furnace Green 38-21 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Willow Wood Symmes Valley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Williamson Tug Valley and Franklin Furnace Green took on Racine Southern on Sept. 8 at Racine Southern High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central shuts out New Martinsville Magnolia

A suffocating defense helped Woodsfield Monroe Central handle New Martinsville Magnolia 35-0 in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 21-0 advantage over New Martinsville Magnolia through the first quarter.

Woodsfield Monroe Central steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and New Martinsville Magnolia squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, New Martinsville Magnolia faced off against Hannibal River and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Caldwell on Sept. 8 at Caldwell High School.

Dublin Jerome falls to Thomas Worthington in OT

Thomas Worthington took full advantage of overtime to defeat Dublin Jerome 18-17 at Thomas Worthington High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Thomas Worthington a 10-7 lead over Dublin Jerome.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 10-10 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Thomas Worthington held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Dublin Jerome and Thomas Worthington played in a 24-21 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Thomas Worthington faced off against Newark and Dublin Jerome took on Dublin Coffman on Sept. 8 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney sprints past Youngstown Boardman

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney collected a solid win over Youngstown Boardman in a 38-21 verdict during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney thundered to a 31-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Youngstown Boardman and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Warren Howland and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Clyde on Sept. 8 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Youngstown East bests Cincinnati Dohn Community

Youngstown East raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-14 win over Cincinnati Dohn Community on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Recently on Sept. 8, Youngstown East squared off with Youngstown Ursuline in a football game.

Youngstown Liberty narrowly defeats Newton Falls

Youngstown Liberty pushed past Newton Falls for a 49-33 win on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The Leopards fought to a 26-20 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Leopards got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-13 edge.

The last time Youngstown Liberty and Newton Falls played in a 20-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Newton Falls faced off against Campbell Memorial and Youngstown Liberty took on Columbiana Crestview on Sept. 8 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Austintown Fitch comes up short in matchup with Youngstown Ursuline

Youngstown Ursuline handed Austintown Fitch a tough 32-14 loss on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Youngstown Ursuline moved in front of Austintown Fitch 19-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Fighting Irish held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Austintown Fitch and Youngstown Ursuline squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Austintown Fitch faced off against Cleveland St Ignatius and Youngstown Ursuline took on Youngstown East on Sept. 8 at Youngstown East High School.

Youngstown Valley Christian overwhelms Wellsville

It was a tough night for Wellsville which was overmatched by Youngstown Valley Christian in this 53-13 verdict.

The Eagles opened a small 20-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 33-6 edge.

The last time Youngstown Valley Christian and Wellsville played in a 24-18 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Leetonia and Wellsville took on Salineville Southern Local on Sept. 8 at Wellsville High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum shuts out Zanesville Maysville

A suffocating defense helped Zanesville West Muskingum handle Zanesville Maysville 42-0 at Zanesville Maysville High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 7-0 advantage over Zanesville Maysville through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Zanesville West Muskingum charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Zanesville Maysville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville West Muskingum took on New Lexington on Sept. 8 at New Lexington High School.

