Mansfield took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Lexington 37-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Mansfield opened with a 28-10 advantage over Lexington through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Mansfield thundered to a 30-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mansfield and Lexington squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mansfield Senior High School.

