Jekyll Island, GA: John D. Cover passed away September 7, 2023 at the Jacksonville Hospital in Florida, after a short illness. He was 70 years old. He was born in Galion, Ohio on April 6, 1944 to Earl and Janel Cover and grew up in Johnsville, Ohio. A graduate of Johnsville High School in 1962 and Ashland College in 1966. He played all sports in high school and 2 years of football in college.

His teaching and coaching career was mostly in Anaheim, California at Fremont High School, as well as Gilbert. John married Carol Meyer in 1986 and shared 37 years of good times. They retired on Jekyll Island, Georgia, which John loved every day. Biking was the big thing, as well as golf.

Surviving besides his with Carol are siblings June DiMeolo of Chardon, Ohio, Gary (Joan) Cover of Mansfield, Ohio, sister-in-law Carnet Cover of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, many nieces and nephews, and step daughters Lizzie Warner and Jenny Meyer.

Preceding him in death besides his parents are his brother Howard Cover, and brother-in-law James DiMeolo.

At John’s request, there will be no services.

Funeral Home: Snyder Funeral Homes

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com