Lexington High School honored its 2023 Homecoming Court at halftime of the football game against Mansfield Senior. Elyana Weaver (center) was announced as this year’s queen. She is the daughter of Grant and Teresa Weaver. Other members of the Homecoming court were Makenna Arnholt, Addison Boyce, Kaylie Eichorn and Olyvia Stoots. Credit: Carl Hunnell