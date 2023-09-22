Christy Lynn Goss, 46, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at her residence. Born October 13, 1976 in Ashland, she was the daughter of Jim and Pat Madden.

Christy worked as a cashier at WalMart and never met a stranger. She was always friendly with everyone. Christy was learning how to do needle point and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her mother; her husband, Mark Goss whom she married May 17, 2004; her daughters, Olivia Jones and Shelby Jones; her son, PJ Crim; and her sister, Abby Frame.

She was preceded in death by her father.

There will be no services at this time.

