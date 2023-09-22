CRESTLINE — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will have a ribbon-cutting event for the Calm Dog Project at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 27 at Kelly Park in Crestline.

This ceremony will be held during the Calm Dog Project’s ‘TAIL-gate Party,’ which will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Kelly Park ‘BARK-ing lot.’

Before and after the ribbon cutting, join us for a meet-and-greet with business owner, dog trainer, and advocate Casey Biederman of the Calm Dog Project.

Biederman is celebrating over three years in the pet industry by committing her knowledge and experience to training dogs – and their people.

“After years of owning pets and looking for other passionate pet owners, I am excited and ready to invest in our local pet community,” Biederman said.

She explained the Calm Dog Project “is not only for training opportunities with clients; there will be public class opportunities, hiking and walking events, and much more for pet owners to be involved in.”

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the TAIL-gate Party, at a cost of 1/$20 or 3/$50. Winners will be drawn for mini-raffle prizes as well as a grand prize raffle for two Training Sessions (a $175 value).

The event will also feature photo opportunities, Four Paws dog treats, and information about dog training.

This is a dog-friendly event, with all dogs required to be on a leash at all times. Children and behaviorally-challenged dogs should be especially well-supervised.

Come on out for conversation, treats, and fun.

Learn more about the Calm Dog Project at www.calmdogproject.com.

To learn more about the GCACC, visit us online at galion-crestlinechamber.org, email mrobison@galion-crestlinechamber.org, or call the chamber office at (419) 468-7737.