MANSFIELD — Dale Powers believes great music tells stories — and that there are always great stories still left to tell.

That’s part of the reason the 75-year-old Mansfield native, a founding member of The Ohio Express, will take to the Mansfield Playhouse stage again this weekend for “Golden Summers Revisited.”

It’s the second straight year for Powers and the show at the Playhouse on East Third Street. Performances on Friday and Saturday night start at 7 p.m.

Tickets as of Thursday morning were nearly sold out, but can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 419-522-2883. All tickets are $20.

The show has expanded since last year and the band has grown to include his childhood friend Dane Donohue, another Mansfield native who had his own solo album on Sony Records in 1978 during the mellow “yacht rock” era.

The journey, including videos and narration, walks the audience on a musical trip to 1963 into the mid 1970s, including music from The Ohio Express and The Music Explosion, the two garage bands from Mansfield that exploded onto the national pop music scene.

The Ohio Express from Mansfield burst onto the pop charts with this song in 1968,

“The show has evolved this year and it’s still evolving into new ideas. There’s a lot still left that to put in the show,” Powers said this week at the Playhouse.

“A lot of the stories are yet to be told. When we’re done with this, we’re not going to pack everything up and just try to do it again next year.

“We’re gonna work on it and keep it going. We’re going to add more to the show and make it more about as the story writes itself, how this all evolved.

“Some people think it’s the same show as last year. It’s not the same show. It’s continuing to evolve and grow,” he said.

“We’re having fun. I’m playing songs I wanted to play for 45 or 50 years and never had an opportunity. This band is a great band to do that,” Powers said.

Backing Powers and Donohue will be experienced bandmates Milo Sgambellone (guitar), Scott Frederici (bass), Ron Hilditch (drums), Keith Stamper (piano) and Dave Godbey (organ.)

Dean Kastran from The Ohio Express and Rick Nesta from The Music Explosion will join the band on stage Saturday night for songs like “Yummy, Yummy, Yummy” and “Little Bit O’ Soul.”

Powers said the six-member Domka Family String Ensemble will join the band both evenings during four songs.

The strings will play on “Where Will You Go?” from Donohue’s album, as well as “Yesterday” and “The Long and Winding Road” from The Beatles and “Desperado” from The Eagles.

Donohue, also 75, said he was excited to have the Stephen Domka family and friends strings in the show.

“When we were growing up, the symphony was on one side of town. The guys that played horns were on another. We were the loud guitars on yet another. But it’s really been a great experience that we can combine these musical talents and do this,” Donohue said.

Both men praised the Mansfield Playhouse as a venue and Artistic Director Doug Wertz and his wife, Tammy, the theater manager.

“Doug has just really been behind this show. He worked hard on the first one, and is working equally as hard on the second one. Doug has just been a godsend,” Powers said.

“A lot of stuff we didn’t really know how to put together. He’s put it together for us, being the theater production guy that he is,” he said.

Donohue echoed Powers and added, “The Mansfield Playhouse is an extraordinary venue.”