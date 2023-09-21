Johann “John” Jung, 81 of Mansfield, Ohio died suddenly on Monday September 18, 2023. He was the son of Katharina and Johann, born in Mramorak, Yugoslavia on May 9, 1942. John resided in the Mansfield area most of his life, after moving to the United States when he was just 9 years old.

John was a concrete finisher and worked hard all his life to support and care for his family. John married the love of his life, Phyllis Reedy Jung, on March 14, 1964. Phyllis preceded him in death December 15, 2006. His heart was broken for his remaining years on this earth.

He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mansfield Liederkranz, Amvets Post 26, and the Owls Club. He enjoyed fishing, mostly in his early years but loved to watch sports. He loved Ohio State Football, the Cleveland Indians, and the Cleveland Browns.

John is survived by his son, John Allen Jung (Nicole); his daughter, Debbie Webb: granddaughter, Katherina, and two grandsons, John Jung and Elijah Webb along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his amazing wife, Phyllis Reedy Jung, infant son, Jack and his precious grandson, Damien Jung; along with his mother, Katharina Jung; father, Johann Jung; his sister, Elizabeth Hassmann, and his brother, Jacob Jung.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 9:30 am to 11:30an at the Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Main St., Mansfield, OH. Graveside services will be held directly after at the Mansfield Cemetery.

