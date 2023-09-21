BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 20 and 21.

Sept. 20

7:23 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding an attempted scam.

7:45 a.m. Officers attempted to contact a person in the 700 block of Plymouth St.

8:34 a.m. Officers assisted a person experiencing mental health issues in the 900 block of W Perry St.

8:35 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a prior incident.

9 a.m. Officers spoke with a person on station regarding an issue at the bus stop.

10:40 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of E Mansfield St.

11:13 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the Waterford Gln area.

11:34 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 900 block of W Southern Ave.

12:56 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 400 block of E Mansfield St.

3:19 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Center St.

3:46 p.m. A written warning was issued in the area of Hopley Ave. and Southern Ave.

4:06 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of E. Warren St.

4:08 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of W. Mary St.

5:20 p.m. Officers responded to a false alarm drop in the 200 block of S. Walnut St.

5:57 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the area of Mary St. and Walnut St.

6:42 p.m. Officers delivered a message in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

7:18 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

7:38 p.m. Officers investigated a stolen automobile in the 100 block of Whetstone St.

8:16 p.m. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation in the 300 block of Wiley St.

8:22 p.m. A citation was issued to a motorist in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

8:36 p.m. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

9:39 p.m. A verbal warning was issued in the area of Mansfield St. and Sandusky Ave.

9:44 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

9:54 p.m. A verbal warning was issued in the area of Rogers St. and Lucas St.

10:26 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

11:52 p.m. A verbal warning was issued in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

Sept. 21

12:03 a.m. Officers responded to a call in the 500 block of W. Mary St.

12:10 a.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with retrieving a bicycle.

1:15 a.m. Officers investigated a sex crime on Washington Square.