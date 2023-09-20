MANSFIELD — Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield & Ashland recently helped raise money for Buckeye Council Boy Scouts of America with a special fundraising event on Sept. 14.

The event, which included a sporting clays match, raised $23.365. This includes $2,500 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program.

The funds will be used to help with programs of Character Development, Citizenship, Training & Personal Growth.

The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers.

These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.

“The community truly came together to support a local need,” says Lauren Stalnaker, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader.

“That support is what it’s all about.”

Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.

For more information or to get involved, contact Stalnaker at 419-775-5272 or email at lauren.d.stalnaker@mwarep.org.