Denise Szczech passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023 at UH Samaritan Hospital after a short battle with cancer.

She is survived by her best friend, Paul Kaufman; and her beloved dog, Dusty.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

There will be no services observed. Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Szczech family.

