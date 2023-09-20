On September 16th, my husband Dale Edward Whisler, age 70, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a year-long illness.

Dale was a 1971 graduate of Madison High School. Dale was a World Class Certified Auto Technician. He was awarded a plaque in the Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn, Michigan in 1987. He had a passion for working on engines of the Chrysler/Mopar. Dale also liked restoring cars. He started working with Ben Bissman at the Bissman Distributing in Mansfield, working on their beer delivery trucks and also restoring old cars for Ben. Dale also worked for the Richland County garage, working on heavy equipment. He worked for Skarls in Shelby. Dale also worked for Auto Dynamics, while there, he worked on their racing team and traveled to Florida for a race in St. Petersburg. He also worked at Spitzer Motors of Mansfield where he became interested in their ASE Certification. He attended various classes provided and completed all courses earning him a World Class Master Technician Award, and the plaque in Michigan. He finished his career at Webbz Automotive with his friend Cornell Webb and his sons. Dale retired in 2020.

Dale is survived by his wife, Barbara, sister, Lisa Kemp, children Philip (Christina), Jenifer (Mindy), Dale Erik (Megan), Christina (Levi).. Grandchildren, Austin, Dillan, Bradley, Olivia, Ella, Zoey, Robert, Gavin, Grace, Kiersten, Jeffrey, Lucas and Barrett. He was preceded in death by his sons, Jeffrey and Dalan, grandson Cooper, brother, Jeffrey and parents Gene and Joann. He is also survived by aunts, Doris, Patricia, Annabelle, Augie, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special thanks to OhioHealth ER, ICU, Hospice doctors and staff for giving him excellent care to the end.

There will be no calling hours. A family memorial will be held at a later time.

40 plus years together was my love story, sure gonna miss you Whis!

Advantage Cremation and Funeral Services by Wappner is honored to serve the family.

