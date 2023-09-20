BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 19 and 20.

Sept. 19

9:20 a.m. Officers picked up an abandoned bike in the 100 block of Fisher St.

10:30 a.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 600 block of Myers St.

1:16 p.m. A Fisher St resident reported suspicious items left outside his apartment. Officers picked up the items.

3:17 p.m. Officers responded to a false alarm drop in the 500 block of Martin Ave.

3:49 p.m. A verbal warning was issued to a motorist in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Charles St.

4:59 p.m. Jonathon Cramer, 36, was arrested in the area of Beverly Dr. and Wilbur St. on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

5:07 p.m. Officers responded to a mental person call in the 700 block of Hopley Ave.

7:21 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic issue at Aumiller Park.

7:26 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of W. Warren St.

8:16 p.m. A verbal warning was issued to a motorist in the area of Beal Ave. and Marion Rd.

8:58 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the area of Beverly Dr. and Wilbur St.

9:32 p.m. A traffic citation for speed was issued to a motorist in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

11:27 p.m. A verbal warning was issued in the 200 block of E. Warren St.

Sept. 20

12:01 a.m. A verbal warning was issued to a motorist in the area of Hopley Ave. and Rogers St.

12:14 a.m. Derek Bocan, 47, was arrested in the area of Charles St. and Poplar St. on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.