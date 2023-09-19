MANSFIELD — Candace Watson-Cole, Executive Director/Founder of the Rubies Women’s Group sent out the following letter as an invitation to the fall banquet

Dear friend of Rubies Womens Group,

We welcome you to join us for our annual Fall for Rubies Banquet, which is a one of two major funding events for the year. YOU are the ONE is the theme for this year. YOU are the ONE that can help save the ONE. YOU are the ONE that can help provide for the ONE.

YOU are the ONE that is the ONE. If you are not familiar with Rubies, we are a non profit organization that is considered a healing house for women coming out of addiction and/or human sex-trafficking.

We have been operating since 2016, starting out as a support group for women with recognizing a need for housing. Assisting women to transition from survival mode to healing.

We are now expanding to be able to house women and children, that they can heal and be restored together, with our upcoming renovation project of Rubies and Gems.

Fall for Rubies will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Kindred Kove in Mansfield, from 5 to 7 p.m.

We will have a special guest speaker, along with awareness how addiction and human sex trafficking is in fact in our area, how Rubies is a solution to this problem, along with a testimony from one of our very own graduates.

Please consider supporting our fundraiser by donating merchandise, gift certificates, or gift baskets that value of at least $50, or becoming a sponsor of the event.

In exchange you will receive recognition at the event and social media. You may also include a business card/brochure to be displayed with your item donated for silent auction.

For your convenience we have enclosed an auction donation form. Please return form and donation by Oct. 7.

Contact Azsia or Candace at candace@rubiesoutreach31.com to arrange donation pick up.

Sincerely,

Candace Watson-Cole

Executive Director/Founder

Rubies Womens Group