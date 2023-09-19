MANSFIELD — The Richland County Auditor’s office website on Monday posted the tax year 2023 sexennial reappraisal tentative property values as ordered by the Ohio Tax Commissioner.

This posting was done in accordance with Section 5713.33 of the Ohio Revised Code, according to county Auditor Pat Dropsey.

When visiting the web site (https://www.richlandcountyoh.gov/departments/auditor), on the left side of the page, under the section titled “Auditors Menu,” click on the phrase “property search.”

Click the tab titled “accept” and the search page appears. You can search a property by owner name, address, or parcel number. When the property page you are searching loads, go to the section titled “Valuation.”

The first column on the left side is titled 2023. This is the tentative value approved by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to Dropsey.

If you disagree with the “Total Value (Appraised 100%),” you may schedule a

meeting with the appraisal company that was approved by the Ohio Department of

Taxation to perform the reappraisal.

There is a blue tab titled “Schedule A Reappraisal Meeting” right above the Valuation section. Click on that tab and a spreadsheet will load on your screen.

The spreadsheet will be listed by date, location, and available times (in 15-minute intervals).

Click on sign up after you choose your slot and fill in the requested information.

During the weeks of Sept. 25th and Oct. 2nd, the meetings will be at

the Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Road, on the first floor.

The hours available are 9 a.m. through 7 p.m, except for Oct. 4, which will be 1

p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the weeks of Oct. 9th and 16, the meetings will be held

at the Richland County Courthouse lower level (L1). These meetings will be held

between the hours of 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Signs will be located at both locations directing residents to the meeting room.