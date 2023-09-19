GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) invites manufacturers to a breakfast to honor and thank them for their work in the community.

This event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 a.m. at Grace Point Church, 683 Portland Way North, Galion.

A hot, catered breakfast will be served. Covert Manufacturing will provide updates on manufacturing, as will Lisa Marcum of the Crawford Partnership.

Each manufacturer is welcome to four complimentary tickets (RSVPs must be made by Oct. 2); additional tickets are available for $15 per person.

GCACC wants to not only celebrate our manufacturers, but we would also like to give them the opportunity to recognize their hardworking, dedicated, and deserving employees.

Manufacturers attending this event are encouraged to submit the name of an outstanding employee for public recognition for their exceptional work. (Nominations must be submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 26.)

To learn more about the GCACC, visit us online at galion-crestlinechamber.org.

To RSVP for the Manufacturing Breakfast, email bjarvis@galion-crestlinechamber.org or call the chamber office at 419-468-7737.