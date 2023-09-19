John “Jack” Albert Clemens of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Jack was born October 22, 1941, in Norfolk, Virginia to Finch and Mary (Metzger) Clemens. He attended St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Mansfield, where he played the guitar at the 9:15 a.m. mass many years ago. He retired from UMD Automated Systems in Fredericktown, Ohio.

Jack enjoyed spending quality time with his family and especially attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events over the years. He enjoyed golfing, where he had an astounding 4 hole in one, bingo, and spending time with his many friends.

Jack was a special man who helped a lot of people in his lifetime. Jack was a friend of Bill W. for 45 years. He was a giving man to many over his lifetime. Jack’s family and friends were blessed beyond measure.

Jack is survived by his daughter Mary (Glenn) Worthington; son Doug (Christine) Pifer; his grandchildren, John Worthington, Jacob (Josey) Worthington, Leah (Maison) Jackson, Libby (Keegan) Sims, Toby Pifer, Sara (Joey) Spurlock, and Chelsie (Greg) Smith;12 great-grandchildren; wonderful sister-in-law, Dee Johnson; plus numerous nieces and nephews and way too many special family and friends to list!!

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and wonderful wife of 49 years Karen Clemens; his brother-in-law and golf buddy, Willard Johnson; brother-in-law, Jack Johnson; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Evelyn Johnson.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, Ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father John Miller officiating. Burial will be at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery, Shelby.

