Charles E. “Chuckie” Schluter II, 64, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away September 14, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic after battling heart failure. He was surrounded and supported by loving family and friends in his final days. Chuckie passed away on the same date and time as his father did 47 years prior. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, uncles, and aunts.

Chuckie was born on June 10, 1959, to Charles E. Schluter I and Eva Jean (Dorner) Schluter. He was the youngest of three children. He adored his sisters Terry and Tracy. Chuckie had great love and respect for his father as a young man. He had fond memories of learning to sail with his father, which led to a lifelong love of sailing. Chuckie was resilient, hardworking, and had a larger-than-life personality. His incredible drive, competitive spirit, and refusal to give up persisted even into his final hours.

He was a lifelong resident of Mansfield, Ohio. He attended North Central Technical College for Drafting and Design Engineering and became a certified electrician. Chuckie, AKA “Huck Hooter, the electrical troubleshooter,” made a career as an electrician and contractor. He owned the local electrical contracting companies Schluter Electric and Electrical Connections. He also developed Westfield Square in Ontario.

Chuckie never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. He loved to make jokes, bake cookies to share, build, play a game of cards, golf, or cornhole, and could engineer anything. He was an avid collector of friends… and junk.

He is survived by his mother, Eva Jean “Jeanie” Schluter; his sisters, Terry Schluter and Tracy Schluter (Gary) Royse; his children, Jacqueline Schluter (Tim) Plowman, Charles Whitney (Kelsey) Schluter, and Nick Schluter; and his grandchildren, Peyton, Ryleigh, Rowan, and Madeline. He is also survived by his aunt Phyllis Schluter Cunningham, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Instead of a traditional service, he requested a celebration of life. All are invited to share in his celebration and memory.

The celebration of Chuckie will be held at the Mansfield Liederkranz (1212 Silver Ln, Mansfield, OH 44903) on October 7, 2023, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. A time of sharing memories will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Chuckie was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease as a teenager and battled the progressive disease for almost 50 years. His children ask that those wanting to contribute, please make a donation to the following foundation in his memory – Parkinson’s Foundation – Great Lakes Chapter

https://www.parkinson.org/greatlakes

