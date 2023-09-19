BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 18 and 19.

Sept. 18

7:06 a.m. Officers investigated a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Crossroads Blvd.

12:24 p.m. Officers made a funeral escort for Wise Funeral Service to Oakwood Cemetery.

1:54 p.m. A subject came on station to report a theft.

2:25 p.m. A report of young children left in a vehicle in the 200 block of E Galen St was investigated.

3:10 p.m. Caleb Moyer, 34, was arrested for domestic violence in the 1700 block of Marion Rd. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

3:11 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their speed in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

3:34 p.m. Officers investigated suspicious person in the 600 block of W. Perry St.

3:39 p.m. Officers investigated a private property accident in the area of Hopley Ave. and Rogers St.

4:27 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 1400 block of Fairview Ave.

4:40 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of W. Charles St. and Kaler Ave.

5:16 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic issue in the area of Iron St. and Rensselaer St.

5:19 p.m. Amber Foreman, 28, was arrested for a warrant with Marion County Sheriff’s office. She was relayed to the possession of Marion Police officers.

6:27 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

7:24 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Drive.

7:56 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

8:03 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of W. Mary St.

8:12 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Walnut St.

8:28 p.m. Nick Paynter, 30, was arrested for a warrant with Crawford County Sheriff’s office in the 200 block of W. Mansfield St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

8:38 p.m. Officers investigated a mental health situation in the 500 block of E. Rensselaer St.

9:20 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

9:22 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 600 block of Whetstone St.

10:32 p.m. Officers made a pickup in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

11:22 p.m. A verbal warning was issued to a motorist in the area of Poplar St. and Euclid Ave.

11:34 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Beverly Dr. and Wilber St.

11:37 p.m. Officers responded to a false alarm in the 200 block of Galen St.

Sept. 19

3:31 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.