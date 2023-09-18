Sarah Volk, 77, passed away peacefully in her home in Mansfield, Ohio on Friday, September 15th, 2023. She was born in Maamriye, a small village in Lebanon.

Family was the most important aspect of Sarah’s life, and she was always there for them with an open mind and warm heart. She was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, sister, and aunt. She cherished her son and especially her final years with her grandson, who she called “my angel”. She was known for her selfless generosity and kindness to all that knew her- openly lending her time, energy, and money to those in need, whether they be family, friends, the church, or acquaintances. She enjoyed simple things in life such as cooking Lebanese food, gardening, and quiet time. She was a dedicated Catholic and was also a hard and diligent worker who kept two jobs until retirement, first at Tappan-Frigidaire and later at OhioHealth.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents Sadie and Khalil, her husband Harold, and her sisters Agatha and Annette.

She is survived by her son John, daughter-in-law Christine, and grandson Jeremy Khalil. She has three surviving brothers, Adeib of Lebanon, George and Jamil of Michigan, and she has a surviving sister, Theresa.

Visitation will take place at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Friday, September 22 from 1-2pm with a service following at 2pm. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

