Mark S. Bray, 68, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away Friday, September 15, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born July 7, 1955 in Shelby, Ohio he was the son of Dennis and Glenna (Ferrell) Bray.

Mark was a 1973 graduate of Crestview High School and worked for Hydramatic Pumps in Ashland and Ariel in Mount Vernon. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping and traveling. Mark had also enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was an Ohio sports fan and enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda (Hickman) Bray; his daughter, Shannon Hardy (Health Sobek); his son, Jason McFadden; his grandchildren, Ebony Timmons and Sara Hardy; his brother, Mike (Susan) Bray; his nephews, Josh (Leah) Bray and Kyle Bray (Jodi Browning); and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

