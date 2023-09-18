CRESTLINE — The Crestline Harvest Festival has been named the 2023 Festival of the Year by the Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association (GOSA).

Festivals who are members of the Ohio Festival and Events Association (OFEA) are nominated for this award each spring in April.

The presentation was made during the Opening Ceremony of the Harvest Festival on Sept. 14 by Drew Kissel of the Kissel Amusement Company.

Drew Kissel and his family have been the ride operator at the Crestline Harvest Festival for the past decade, and have been in the amusement business since 1932.

“The committee that is sitting on this stage right now, dedicates their free time to put on this great festival,” Kissel said.

“Out of all the events we play, this festival is always prepared before we even arrive.”

In 2024, the Crestline Harvest Festival will be celebrating its 50th anniversary of bringing fun and excitement to the streets of Crestline.