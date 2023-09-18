WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP – Three people, including a Butler teen, were seriously injured after a crash over the weekend in Worthington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Patrol responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 97 near milepost 14, in Worthington Township, at 12:49 a.m.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2022 Kia Forte was traveling southwest on State Route 97, driven by Zondra D. Carmona, 19, of Butler. A 1999 GMC Savana was traveling northeast on State Route 97, driven by Douglas A. Smith, 63, of Butler.

The Kia traveled left of center on SR 97 and struck the GMC Savana. Carmona, and a juvenile passenger were transported by EMS to Ohio Health Mansfield with serious injuries.

Smith was transported by Life Flight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with serious injuries.

A passenger of the GMC Savana, Juanita E. Smith, 66, of Butler, was transported by EMS to Ohio Health Mansfield with serious injuries.

A second passenger, a juvenile, was transported by EMS to Ohio Health Mansfield with minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

State Route 97, near milepost 14, was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation of the crash.

The Worthington Township, Washington Township, Fredericktown, and Perrysville EMS, along with Westside and Ronks Towing assisted on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.