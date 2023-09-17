RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting and is subject to change.

U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30, from the Crawford County line to just west of Old Lincoln Way/W 4th Street, will have lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum lane width of 12’ at all times using barrels.

NEW IMPACTS

The U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound rest areas near I-71 will close Monday, September 18 for sidewalk removal, curb ramp removal and replacement, painting parking stalls, and other auxiliary painting. Rest area reopening: Friday, September 22, 2023

Estimated completion: September 2023

In addition, Richland County Engineer Adam Gove announced the following updates:

• Baseline Road, between Planktown North Road and St. Rt. 13 in Bloominggrove/Butler Townships, will be closed to thru traffic between the hours of 7:30 am and 7:30 pm starting Friday, September 15 and continuing thru Tuesday, September 19, weather permitting.The closure will allow for a resurfacing project. Local, School, and Emergency traffic will be maintained using flaggers.

• Straub Road, between St. Rt. 13 and Woodville Road in Washington Township, is OPEN following the completion of a bridge repair.