Lawrence “Larry” Lee Alexander Sr., age 71, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield. He was born March 26, 1952, in Mansfield to the late Ruth (Wagoner) and Carl Alexander Sr.

Larry was a graduate of Madison High School and worked at Zipp Express as a truck driver. He also had worked for Mid-Ohio Pipeline. Larry enjoyed his cars and building model trains. He had a great sense of humor and could be a little ornery. Larry adored his grandchildren and enjoyed their company immensely. His dog, Dixie, was loved and cherished.

Larry is survived by five children, Sabra Alexander, Asa (Tina) Alexander, Lawrence “Bub” (Jessica) Alexander Jr., Amanda (Sean) McKenzie, and Theresa Richmond; fourteen grandchildren, Destiny (Nick), William, Gauge, Acie, Avealynn, Aiden, Sydnee, Alyjah, Maddalyn, Gabriella, Wyatt, William, Waylon and Michael; five great-grandchildren, Noah, Levi, Bentley, Elizabeth and Zayden; four siblings, Barbie, Michael, Mark and Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend of 26 years, Linda (Workman) Alexander; daughter, Crystal Workman; and brother, Carl Alexander Jr.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main St., Mansfield. He will be laid to rest in Windsor Cemetery at a future date.

Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com