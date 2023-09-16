BELLVILLE — Zoe Nickler huddled with her cousins at the edge of the fence. She watched as her 6-year-old cousin, Ryan Tappel, stood alone on the other side as an auctioneer rattled off bids.

“Smile,” she coached, flashing a grin and resting her index finger on her cheek.

For most kids, the Bellville Street Fair means rides, games and scrumptious fried food.

For the exhibitors at the youth livestock auction, it’s the culmination of months of hard work.

The Bellville Fair Livestock Auction took place Saturday morning, featuring youth exhibitors from Bellville, Butler and beyond. It was 6-year-old Tappel’s first year showing and selling an animal.

Nickler, who sold a hog and this year’s grand champion roaster rabbits, is a second year exhibitor.

“If you smile, more people will want to buy (your animal),” she said, explaining her advice after her cousin stepped out of the ring.

Tappel’s older sister, Bria, also sold a hog this year. She raised another pig last year, but was too scared to show him.

“It was fun to see her growth from being kind of scared of them last year, to really being confident in working with them,” said Stacie Tappel, Bria and Ryan’s mother.

“Watching her grow and learn to love animals — she did great.”

The Tappels said the best thing about raising pigs is getting to play with them.

“I’m a little sad now cause I have to get rid of my pig,” Bria said. “I liked the show. I was so bored afterwards, I was like, ‘I want to show again.'”

Emma Lohr of Butler had the reserve champion market goat. It was her first year showing goats, but her fourth year bringing animals to the fair.

Lohr has shown cows and rabbits, but said goats are her new favorite. She and her goat also took top honors in the beginner showmanship division .

Lohr’s brother, Hunter, sold the reserve champion feeder. He also had a top feeder at this year’s Knox County Fair.

He’s been showing beef feeders for about three years. His favorite part?

“The check at the end,” he said without hesitation.

Full list of grand and reservation champions

The other exhibitors with top-ranked livestock are listed below.

Grace Weikle of Butler has the grand champion market turkey.

Walker Kirkpatrick of Butler had the reserve champion market turkey.

Chloe Lohr of Mansfield had the grand champion market beef feeder.

Trent Rodman of Shelby had the grand champion market dairy feeder.

Gracie Rodman of Shelby had the grand champion market beef steer.

Grant Freeman of Bellville had the reserve champion market beef steer.

Sam Swendal of Butler had the grand champion market dairy steer.

Makayla Crawford of Butler had the reserve champion market dairy steer.

Carder McConachie of Bellville had the grand champion market hog.

Ava McConachie of Bellville had the reserve champion market hog.

Cameron Lanker of Bellville had the scholarship market hog. All proceeds went back to the Clear Fork FFA chapter. The hog sold for a record-setting $5,800.

Reed Staley of Fredericktown had the grand champion market lamb.

Dawson Staley of Fredericton had the reserve champion market lamb.

Alexis Ogle of Mansfield had the grand champion market goat.

Alaina Stone of Lucas had the grand champion market ducks.

Beau Blanton of Mansfield had the reserve champion market ducks.

Nolan Liberti of Bellville had the grand champion market chickens.

Lance Freeman of Bellville had the reserve champion market chickens.

Elliana Troyer of Butler had the grand champion fryer rabbits.

Lucas Schooner of Bellville had the reserve champion fryer rabbits.

Eliza Night of Bellville had the reserve champion roaster rabbits.