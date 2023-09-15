JEROMESVILLE — The Hillsdale FFA offers a huge thank you to Dally Meek for organizing and planning the first service project of the year.

1st-graders shared this thank-you message with Hillsdale FFA.

Each year, the FFA assembles school supply bags for the first grade students to use throughout the year.

The chapter was able to provide pencils, gluesticks, crayons, scissors, and expo markers.

This year there were over 60 students that benefited from this project.

The FFA would like to also thank the first-grade teachers for giving them the opportunity to continue this project each year.