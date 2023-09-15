Cincinnati Mt. Healthy finally found a way to top Franklin Bishop Fenwick 28-25 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy at the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-18 lead over Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

The Fighting Owls maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Wilmington and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Monroe on Sept. 1 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.