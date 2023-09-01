Cincinnati Mt. Healthy handed Wilmington a tough 22-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Mt. Healthy an 8-7 lead over Wilmington.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy jumped to a 14-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Owls held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Wilmington squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Wilmington faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on Morrow Little Miami on Aug. 18 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

