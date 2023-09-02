Franklin Bishop Fenwick posted a narrow 23-20 win over Monroe for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 3-0 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Falcons and the Hornets each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Franklin and Monroe took on Oxford Talawanda on Aug. 18 at Monroe High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.