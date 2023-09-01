Beverly Fort Frye posted a narrow 22-15 win over Bellaire in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bellaire, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Beverly Fort Frye through the end of the first quarter.

Beverly Fort Frye broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-15 lead over Bellaire.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Cadets and the Big Reds were both scoreless.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Bellaire squared off on Nov. 19, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Marietta and Bellaire took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Aug. 18 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

