Lancaster Fairfield Union earned a convincing 42-3 win over Vincent Warren at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lancaster Fairfield Union a 7-0 lead over Vincent Warren.

The Falcons registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Lancaster Fairfield Union roared to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 14-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against New Lexington and Vincent Warren took on Belpre on Aug. 18 at Vincent Warren High School.

