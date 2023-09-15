MANSFIELD – Richland County is buzzing with significant economic development projects poised to transform our community.

But what do these projects mean for our daily lives and the future of our region’s economy?

To answer these questions and more, we invite participants to join us for the “Discover Richland – Economic Development Tour 2023.”

Event Description

Richland County is undergoing remarkable economic development, and this tour is your exclusive opportunity to get an insider’s view.

Designed for leaders in every industry, this tour will immerse participants in the details of ongoing projects, providing insights into their history, current status, and future plans.

Participants will also be able to visit recently expanded businesses in our community.

Tour Highlights

Main Street Corridor Improvement Project

Westinghouse Redevelopment

West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan

Lloyd Rebar

Shelby Economic Development Plan

Black Fork Brewing – Lunch and Beer Tasting

North Central State College – Intel and Industry Partnerships

Ontario Commerce Park

Valley View Farms – Bellville housing project

YMCA of North Central Ohio indoor/outdoor sports complex



Who Should Attend

C-Suite Executives

Business Owners

Directors

Managers

Associates

Participants Will:

Forge valuable connections with peers, government leaders, and educators.

Discover valuable resources for workforce development.

Stay updated on the latest economic development initiatives shaping our region’s future.

Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tour will commence and conclude at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.

Address: 55 N. Mulberry Street, Mansfield, OH 44902

Registration: $125 (includes lunch and transportation)

Contact Information

For registration and inquiries, please contact: Angie Cirone at 419-522-3211 or acirone@richlandareachamber.com.

More information can also be

found on the Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development website.