MANSFIELD – Richland County is buzzing with significant economic development projects poised to transform our community.
But what do these projects mean for our daily lives and the future of our region’s economy?
To answer these questions and more, we invite participants to join us for the “Discover Richland – Economic Development Tour 2023.”
Event Description
Richland County is undergoing remarkable economic development, and this tour is your exclusive opportunity to get an insider’s view.
Designed for leaders in every industry, this tour will immerse participants in the details of ongoing projects, providing insights into their history, current status, and future plans.
Participants will also be able to visit recently expanded businesses in our community.
Tour Highlights
- Main Street Corridor Improvement Project
- Westinghouse Redevelopment
- West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan
- Lloyd Rebar
- Shelby Economic Development Plan
- Black Fork Brewing – Lunch and Beer Tasting
- North Central State College – Intel and Industry Partnerships
- Ontario Commerce Park
- Valley View Farms – Bellville housing project
- YMCA of North Central Ohio indoor/outdoor sports complex
Who Should Attend
- C-Suite Executives
- Business Owners
- Directors
- Managers
- Associates
Participants Will:
- Forge valuable connections with peers, government leaders, and educators.
- Discover valuable resources for workforce development.
- Stay updated on the latest economic development initiatives shaping our region’s future.
- Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tour will commence and conclude at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.
- Address: 55 N. Mulberry Street, Mansfield, OH 44902
Registration: $125 (includes lunch and transportation)
Contact Information
For registration and inquiries, please contact: Angie Cirone at 419-522-3211 or acirone@richlandareachamber.com.
More information can also be
found on the Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development website.