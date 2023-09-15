BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 14 and 15.

Sept. 14

7:09 a.m. Officers assisted the Crestline Police Department in the 500 block of Plymouth St.

7:19 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 2000 block of Whetstone St.

7:56 a.m. Officers responded to the River St and Perry St area following a juvenile complaint.

9:55 a.m. Officers investigated an alarm in the 800 block of Rogers St.

10:29 a.m. Officers assisted the Property Maintenance Inspector in the 400 block of W. Rensselaer St.

11:12 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of E Mansfield St.

11:18 a.m. Officers assisted a person experiencing mental health issues in the 900 block of W. Perry St.

11:55 a.m. Officers transported a prisoner in the 100 block of E Mansfield St.

12:44 p.m. James Hunt, 37, was arrested in the 100 block of E Mansfield St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

12:49 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding property.

1:55 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding an ongoing matter.

1:59 p.m. Officers spoke with a person in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave regarding an ongoing case.

3:13 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for speed in the area of E. Charles St. and Walnut St.

3:17 p.m. A motorist was given a written warning for their speed in the area of Rogers St. and Center St.

3:27 p.m. A suspicious person report was investigated in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

3:58 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 900 block of Marion Rd.

4:49 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Maple St. and Songer Ave.

4:58 p.m. Officers investigated a hit skip accident in the 600 block of E. Warren St.

5:11 p.m. Officers investigated ca parking complaint in the 3500 block of State Route 98.

6:09 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of W. Warren St. and Grace St.

6:24 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

6:51 p.m. Officers investigated a civil protection order violation in the 1200 block of High St.

6:55 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

7:38 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

10:33 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of S. Walnut St.

10:38 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

11:07 p.m. A verbal warning for headlights was issued in the area of Marion Rd. and Stevens Ct.

11:30 p.m. A verbal warning for turn signals was issued in the 900 block of Marion Rd.

Sept. 15

12:02 a.m. Officers responded to a false alarm drop in the 200 block of S. Walnut St.

2:44 a.m. Officers responded to a burglary in the 500 block of Prospect St.