Amy Shreve-Vealey passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the age of 53. She had been a resident of Mansfield, OH since 1994.

Amy was born in Elyria, OH on January 20, 1970, to Richard and Linda Shreve. She was married to Stephen Vealey for 24 years. Amy worked at Speedway for 27 years where she met and made many friends with customers and coworkers. She enjoyed traveling to the Smoky Mountains and watching baseball.

Amy was preceded in death by her father, Richard Shreve.

Along with her husband, Stephen Vealey, Amy is survived by her two sons, Adam and Christopher Vealey; her mother, Linda Shreve; and her brother, Scott Shreve. She was mommy to two dogs; Misty and Bo; and two cats; Midnight and Tiggy. Amy will be missed by all of her family, friends, and pets.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



