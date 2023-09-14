Wayne “Butch” Blayney Jr., also known as “Window Wayne” by his friends, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 11, 2023. Born in Mansfield on March 12, 1955, he was the son of Wayne Blayney Sr. and Frances (Cielsa) Howard.

Butch was a 1974 graduate of Ashland High School and a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked for the Garber Company in Ashland, Design Metals and Tobacco Road in Mansfield. He cleaned windows for many offices and businesses in Mansfield prior to suffering health issues.

Butch was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed all genres of music and attended many concerts. He was a roadie for the band Canyon in his younger years.

He is survived by his significant other of 31 years, Karen Heath; son, Lucas Blayney; grandchildren, Noah and Nora Blayney of South Carolina; his sister, Jodi (Scott) Mumaw; nieces, Jaime Bailey of Ashland and Anastasia Walker of Texas; uncles, Robert Ciesla and Richard Counts of Mansfield; aunts, Linda Counts, Sandra (Jim) Carroll and Patti (Robert) Resar of Mansfield; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kelly Blayney; and his grandparents, Thelma Counts, George Ciesla and Hoyt and Marie Blayney.

There will be no services at this time.

