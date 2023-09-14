MANSFIELD: Scott Biggs of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on September 10, 2023, surrounded by his family following an unexpected illness. He was 62.

He was born on February 10, 1961, to parents Kenneth and Nellie Coover Biggs in Ashland, Ohio. Scott worked as a financial manager for 12 years until transitioning to the sales force which he did until his passing.

In his spare time, he took pleasure in fishing on the lake or just hanging out on the boat, watching, and attending WWE wrestling events, and going to concerts. But above all, Scott cherished spending time with his family and his friends. Scott and his daughter, Ciara, built a special bond through going to many concerts and movie showings throughout the years. His proudest achievements in life were raising his daughter and being a best friend to his brother.

Scott is survived by his beloved daughter Ciara Biggs, brother Edward Coover, sister Patricia Owens, sister-in-law Lisa Ackerman Coover, cousins Gary Roland and Mark Roland, as well as many other extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother David Coover, sister Betty Roland, and several other family members.

The family will be holding private services for Scott at this time.



