James “Jim” Charles Cole, 81, of Galion passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Mill Creek Nursing & Rehab.

Jim was born in Galion, Ohio on November 18, 1941, to the late Charles Lee Cole and Martha Louise (Fisher) Cole. He married the love of his life, Sylvia “Jane” Thew on October 24, 1961, and they spent 53 years together before her passing on May 5, 2013. He would later marry Eleanor (Knachel) Cole on September 18, 2016, and she survives him.

Jim was a 1960 Galion High School graduate. He was an engineer and worked at HPM in Mt. Gilead but also worked for Covert Manufacturing for a short time. Jim owned and operated Iberia Firearms Inc. He was an avid gunman and was a life member of the NRA and the Ohio Gun Collectors Association. Jim was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #303, Galion. Jim was a member of the First United Church of Christ of Galion and also attended Iberia Community Church and First United Church of Christ of Marion.

Jim is survived by wife, Eleanor Cole; children, John (Jackie) Cole of Bucyrus, Becky (Dean) Webb of Cardington, Tom (late wife Sharon) Cole of Galion; grandchildren, Josh (Christie Boggs) Webb of Cardington, Johnny (Lisa) Cole of Marion, Kimmie (Lucas Vinhaes) of Marengo, Jordan and Justin Cole of Galion; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Gabriel, Ava, Makennah; and sister, Mary Ann Miller of Lima.

Friends may call on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm from at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion with Rev. Steve Court officating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to wife, Jane.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider memorial contributions be made to the American Stroke Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the American Cancer Society.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jim or to send condolences to the Cole family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of James “Jim” Charles Cole.

